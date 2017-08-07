Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Logan Property Holdings says group's contract sales was about RMB3.52 bln in July

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd <3380.HK>:Contract sales of group was about RMB3.52 billion in July 2017.

Logan Property posts contract sales of about RMB4.06 bln in May

June 5 (Reuters) - Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd <3380.HK>:Contract sales of group was approximately RMB4.06 billion in May 2017.

Logan Property Holdings announces contract sales for January

Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd <3380.HK> :Contract sales of group was approximately RMB2.02 billion in January 2017.

Logan Property provides operating data for eight months ended 31 August 2016<3380.HK>

Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd <3380.HK>: Unaudited operating data for the eight months ended 31 August 2016 <3380.HK> . Contracted sales of the group was approximately RMB2.20 billion in August 2016 .

Logan Property Holdings says HY revenue RMB6.36 bln vs RMB5.16 bln<3380.HK>

Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd <3380.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3380.HK> . HY net profit attributable to equity shareholders of RMB 1.28 billion versus RMB1.03 billion . HY revenue RMB6.36 billion versus RMB5.16 billion . Says no interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected that the group will launch more projects located along Shenzhen metro in the second half of the year . Confident of maintaining a higher profitability and high compound annual growth rate . Going forward, the group will maintain a prudent financial strategy to gradually reduce its financing costs .

Logan Property says the group's contracted sales were RMB2.45 bln in July<3380.HK>

Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd <3380.HK>: Unaudited operating data for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 <3380.HK> . The contracted sales of the group was approximately RMB2.45 billion in July 2016 .

Logan Property reports June contracted sales of about RMB3.79 bln<3380.HK>

Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd <3380.HK>: Unaudited operating data for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3380.HK> . Contracted sales of the group in June 2016 was approximately RMB3.79 billion .

LOGAN Property says contracted sales of group in May was about RMB3.34 bln<3380.HK>

Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd <3380.HK>: Unaudited operating data for the five months ended 31 May 2016 <3380.HK> . Says contracted sales of the group in May 2016 was approximately RMB3.34 billion .

Logan Property Holdings applies for trading resumption<3380.HK>

Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd <3380.HK>: Application has been made for resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 June 2016 . Kei was in negotiations with a-share company with respect to the possible asset restructuring and the possible share transfer . No binding agreements with regard to the possible share transfer or the possible asset restructuring have yet been signed . Possible share transfer involves transfer by kei & his concert parties to a-share co of shares which carry not less than 30% voting rights in co .

Logan Property announces agreements with Pingan Dahua<3380.HK>

Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd <3380.HK>: Framework agreement in relation to (1) major and connected transaction - deemed disposal of 10% equity interest in a wholly-owned subsidiary; and (2) connected transaction - financial assistance <3380.HK> . On 17 may 2016, Project Co, Shenzhen Logan Dongzhen, Shenzhen Logan and co entered into framework agreement with Pingan Dahua . Pingan Dahua has conditionally agreed to make a capital contribution of RMB4.5 billion to project company . Pingan Dahua has conditionally agreed to grant entrusted loan of RMB500 million to the project company .