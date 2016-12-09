Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tianjin Port Development Holdings updates on trading suspension

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd <3382.HK>: Trading in shares of tianjin port co will be suspended from 12 december 2016 .is contemplating a significant event which involves unit of co.

Tianjin Port Development says unit enters facility agreement<3382.HK>

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd <3382.HK>: Agreement for a term loan facility of up to hk$600 million . Tianjin Port Development Finance Ltd unit of co as borrower (the "borrower") and the company as guarantor entered into a facility agreement . Facility will be used for financing repayment of existing facility and the general corporate funding requirements . Says agreement with a financial institution as lender (the "lender") .

Tianjin Port Development says HY net profit HK$378.8 mln<3382.HK>

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd <3382.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3382.HK> . HY profit attributable to equity holders of the company was hk$378.8 million. . Resolved not to pay an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Outcome of the brexit referendum has raised significant uncertainty around the global economy . Says HY revenue hk$7.69 billion versus hk$11.49 billion . The volatility in the global market and the structural reform of the Chinese economy will continue to weigh on world trade .

Tianjin Port Development announces purchase of machineries<3382.HK>

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd <3382.HK>: Connected transaction - purchase of machineries <3382.HK> . Deal for consideration of approximately RMB122.63 million . Says unit Yuanhang International, entered into the sale and purchase agreement with Tianjin Jinan .

Tianjin Port Development says unit and company entered into facility agreement<3382.HK>

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd <3382.HK>: Unit and the company as guarantor entered into a facility agreement .Says term loan facility of up to HK$900 million.

Tianjin Port Development updates on chairperson subject to dismissal from employment

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd:Says currently, port production and operations of the group are normal.Says company has not been notified whether the aforesaid suggested action will have any impact on Zhang's duties in company.On 5 Feb, co noted report saying zhang lili be subject to dismissal from employment.

Tianjin Port Development says unit enters construction agreement

Tianjin Port Development Holdings Ltd:Deal for consideration of approximately RMB71.27 million.Expected that consideration would be funded by internal resources and borrowings of co.Unit Tianjin Port China coal entered into the construction agreement with Tianjin Port engineering for the project.