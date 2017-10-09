Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Agile Group Holdings ‍posts pre-sales value of RMB 6.91 billion for month of September 2017​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>:‍Pre-sales value of Co and its subsidiaries was RMB 6.91 billion for month of September 2017​.

Agile Group announces ‍issuance of $200 mln senior notes

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>-:‍Issuance of us$200 million 5.125% senior notes due 2022​.Co and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with standard chartered bank, hsbc, abc international and china securities international​.Company intends to use net proceeds of 2017 notes to refinance part of 2014 notes.No listing of 2017 notes has been, or will be, sought in hong kong​.Estimated net proceeds of 2017 notes issue will amount to approximately us$196 million.

Agile Group announces January pre-sales value

Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK> :January 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries ( "group") was RMB4.62 billion.

Agile Group Holdings says unit to inject funds into JV companies by way of new registered capital

Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK> : Zhongshan yajing has agreed to inject funds into joint venture companies by way of new registered capital . On 17 august unit , shiguang chuangjian, zhongshan shiguang and joint venture companies entered into joint venture agreement .Registered capital and provision of shareholder's loans with a total amount of approximately rmb 1.25 billion.

Agile Group reports Sept pre-sales value of RMB6.60 bln

Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK> : For nine months ended 30 september 2016, accumulated pre-sales value of group was RMB42.45 billion .For month of september 2016, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries was RMB6.60 billion.

Agile Group HY net profit RMB604 mln versus RMB 965 mln<3383.HK>

Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>: HY net profit RMB604 million versus RMB 965 million . Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenue RMB 22.56BLN versus RMB 17.30 billion . Group will continue to expand the property management business in order to broaden the source of income" .

Agile Group says July pre-sales value of group was RMB3.58 bln<3383.HK>

Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>: Group-unaudited operating figures for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 <3383.HK> . For the month of July 2016, the pre-sales value of the company and its subsidiaries was RMB3.58 billion .

Agile property's June pre-sales value was RMB6.79 bln<3383.HK>

Agile Property Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>: Property-unaudited operating figures for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . For the month of June 2016, the pre-sales value of the company and its subsidiaries was RMB6.79 billion .

Agile Property says co as borrower entered into a facility letter<3383.HK>

Agile Property Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>: Company as borrower entered into a facility letter with a bank as lender . Term loan facility in the amount of hk$780 million has been granted to the company for a period of 36 months. .

Agile Property announces pre-sales value of group RMB4.81 bln for May 2016<3383.HK>

Agile Property Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>: Property-unaudited operating figures for the five months ended 31 May 2016 .For the month of May 2016, the pre-sales value of the group was RMB4.81 billion.