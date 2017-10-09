Agile Group Holdings Ltd (3383.HK)
11.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.10 (-0.84%)
HK$11.92
HK$11.96
HK$12.00
HK$11.64
6,770,750
13,846,504
HK$12.92
HK$3.88
Agile Group Holdings posts pre-sales value of RMB 6.91 billion for month of September 2017
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>:Pre-sales value of Co and its subsidiaries was RMB 6.91 billion for month of September 2017. Full Article
Agile Group announces issuance of $200 mln senior notes
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>-:Issuance of us$200 million 5.125% senior notes due 2022.Co and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with standard chartered bank, hsbc, abc international and china securities international.Company intends to use net proceeds of 2017 notes to refinance part of 2014 notes.No listing of 2017 notes has been, or will be, sought in hong kong.Estimated net proceeds of 2017 notes issue will amount to approximately us$196 million. Full Article
Agile Group announces January pre-sales value
Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK> :January 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries ( "group") was RMB4.62 billion. Full Article
Agile Group Holdings says unit to inject funds into JV companies by way of new registered capital
Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK> : Zhongshan yajing has agreed to inject funds into joint venture companies by way of new registered capital . On 17 august unit , shiguang chuangjian, zhongshan shiguang and joint venture companies entered into joint venture agreement .Registered capital and provision of shareholder's loans with a total amount of approximately rmb 1.25 billion. Full Article
Agile Group reports Sept pre-sales value of RMB6.60 bln
Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK> : For nine months ended 30 september 2016, accumulated pre-sales value of group was RMB42.45 billion .For month of september 2016, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries was RMB6.60 billion. Full Article
Agile Group HY net profit RMB604 mln versus RMB 965 mln<3383.HK>
Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>: HY net profit RMB604 million versus RMB 965 million . Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenue RMB 22.56BLN versus RMB 17.30 billion . Group will continue to expand the property management business in order to broaden the source of income" . Full Article
Agile Group says July pre-sales value of group was RMB3.58 bln<3383.HK>
Agile Group Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>: Group-unaudited operating figures for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 <3383.HK> . For the month of July 2016, the pre-sales value of the company and its subsidiaries was RMB3.58 billion . Full Article
Agile property's June pre-sales value was RMB6.79 bln<3383.HK>
Agile Property Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>: Property-unaudited operating figures for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . For the month of June 2016, the pre-sales value of the company and its subsidiaries was RMB6.79 billion . Full Article
Agile Property says co as borrower entered into a facility letter<3383.HK>
Agile Property Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>: Company as borrower entered into a facility letter with a bank as lender . Term loan facility in the amount of hk$780 million has been granted to the company for a period of 36 months. . Full Article
Agile Property announces pre-sales value of group RMB4.81 bln for May 2016<3383.HK>
Agile Property Holdings Ltd <3383.HK>: Property-unaudited operating figures for the five months ended 31 May 2016 .For the month of May 2016, the pre-sales value of the group was RMB4.81 billion. Full Article
BRIEF-Agile Group Holdings announces acquisition of entire interests in a project company
* Announces acquisition of entire interests in a project company