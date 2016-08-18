Hengdeli Holdings Ltd (3389.HK)
0.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.40
HK$0.40
HK$0.40
HK$0.39
1,980,000
12,998,223
HK$1.29
HK$0.37
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hengdeli HY profit attributable to shareholders RMB90.2 mln, down 64.7%<3389.HK>
Hengdeli Holdings Ltd <3389.HK>: HY profit attributable to shareholders RMB90.2 million, down 64.7% . HY revenue RMB 5.88 billion versus RMB 6.75 billion . Board does not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the period ended 30 June 2016 . "In the second half of 2016, due to various uncertainties, the global economy will remain sluggish" . "We do not anticipate significantly better sales of watches in the greater china region as compared with the first half of 2016" . Full Article
Hengdeli expects approximately 65% decrease in HY net profit<3389.HK>
Hengdeli Holdings Ltd <3389.HK>: Profit warning . Expects profit attributable to its equity shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2016 will record a decrease of approximately 65% .Expected result due to net losses recognised by the co due to a repurchase of senior notes issued by the company. Full Article
Hengdeli Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit outlook
Hengdeli Holdings Ltd:Expects the profit attributable to its equity shareholders for the financial year ended 31 December 2015 will record a decrease of approximately 70%.Expected result due to the one-off gain from the disposal of investment properties in Shenzhen and Taiwan by the Group in 2014. Full Article
Fitch Downgrades Hengdeli to 'B-'/Stable; Off Rating Watch
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Hengdeli Holdings Limited's (Hengdeli) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. The rating has been removed from Rating Watch Negative. The senior unsecured rating has been withdrawn as the 2018 notes were repaid early. The downgrade reflects the loss of Hengdeli's position as the market leader in the retailing of Swiss watches in China and a s