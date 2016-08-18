Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hengdeli HY profit attributable to shareholders RMB90.2 mln, down 64.7%<3389.HK>

Hengdeli Holdings Ltd <3389.HK>: HY profit attributable to shareholders RMB90.2 million, down 64.7% . HY revenue RMB 5.88 billion versus RMB 6.75 billion . Board does not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the period ended 30 June 2016 . "In the second half of 2016, due to various uncertainties, the global economy will remain sluggish" . "We do not anticipate significantly better sales of watches in the greater china region as compared with the first half of 2016" .

Hengdeli expects approximately 65% decrease in HY net profit<3389.HK>

Hengdeli Holdings Ltd <3389.HK>: Profit warning . Expects profit attributable to its equity shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2016 will record a decrease of approximately 65% .Expected result due to net losses recognised by the co due to a repurchase of senior notes issued by the company.

Hengdeli Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit outlook

Hengdeli Holdings Ltd:Expects the profit attributable to its equity shareholders for the financial year ended 31 December 2015 will record a decrease of approximately 70%.Expected result due to the one-off gain from the disposal of investment properties in Shenzhen and Taiwan by the Group in 2014.