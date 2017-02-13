Wasion Group Holdings Ltd <3393.HK>: Announcement of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3393.HK> . Board of directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016. . HY net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company amounted to RMB206.32 million down 19% . Says HY revenue amounted to RMB1.52 billion, representing a decrease of 5% . Group is well-planned to adjust its pace for a stable and sustainable development on a long term basis" . Group revises its estimates of the number of shares that are expected to ultimately vest" . Wasion group -group will leverage epc qualification to develop ado business, from integrated equipment, systems and solutions to epc and services . Group will cater to the demand from users in the rural power grid area " .