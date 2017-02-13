Wasion Group Holdings Ltd (3393.HK)
4.02HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$4.02
HK$4.04
HK$4.04
HK$3.94
622,000
1,995,147
HK$4.98
HK$3.11
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Wasion says unit enters RMB52.1 mln deal
Wasion Group <3393.HK> : Deal at an aggregate consideration of RMB52.1 million .Purchaser, unit of co, entered into agreement with vendors under which purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire sale shares from vendors. Full Article
Wasion group updates on proposed spin-off of water metering and data collection terminal business
Wasion Group Holdings Ltd <3393.HK> :Wasion Group-Inside Information - Proposed Spin-Off And Separate Listing Of The Water Metering And Data Collection Terminal Business On A Stock Exchange In The Prc <3393.HK>. Full Article
Wasion Group says HY revenue amounted to RMB1.52 bln, representing a decrease of 5%<3393.HK>
Wasion Group Holdings Ltd <3393.HK>: Announcement of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3393.HK> . Board of directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016. . HY net profit for the period attributable to owners of the company amounted to RMB206.32 million down 19% . Says HY revenue amounted to RMB1.52 billion, representing a decrease of 5% . Group is well-planned to adjust its pace for a stable and sustainable development on a long term basis" . Group revises its estimates of the number of shares that are expected to ultimately vest" . Wasion group -group will leverage epc qualification to develop ado business, from integrated equipment, systems and solutions to epc and services . Group will cater to the demand from users in the rural power grid area " . Full Article
Wasion updates on southern grid tender results<3393.HK>
Wasion Group Holdings Ltd <3393.HK>: Voluntary announcement - southern grid tender results <3393.HK> . Co has won contracts for approximately 560,000 units of smart meters with a contract value of approximately RMB110 million . Full Article