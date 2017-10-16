Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Joyvio Agriculture Development sees Q1 to Q3 of FY 2017 net loss to be about 6.5 mln yuan to 8.5 mln yuan

Oct 16(Reuters) - Joyvio Agriculture Development Co Ltd <300268.SZ>:Sees Q1 to Q3 of FY 2017 net loss to be about 6.5 million yuan to 8.5 million yuan.Says Q1 to Q3 of FY 2016 net loss was 8.1 million yuan .

Legend Holdings Corp says HY net profit attributable to equity holders down 36 pct<3396.HK>

Legend Holdings Corp <3396.HK>: Legendholding-announcement of interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <3396.HK> . HY revenue of the company and its subsidiaries was RMB134.984 billion, representing a decrease of 5 percent . HY net profit attributable to equity holders of the company was RMB2.584 billion, representing a decrease of 36% . Board did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . Expect to continue to finance portions of capital expenditures with raised capital, bank loans" .

Legend Holdings updates on termination of reorganisation of Lakala Payment<3396.HK>

Legend Holdings Corp <3396.HK>: Legendholding-termination of reorganisation of Lakala Payment Co., Ltd. <3396.HK> .

Legend Holdings updates on acquisition of a right to invest in BOC Aviation Ltd<2588.HK><3396.HK>

Legend Holdings Corp <3396.HK>: Legendholding-connected transaction - acquisition of a right to invest in boc aviation limited <3396.HK> . Rosy shine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company (as an investor), entered into an investment letter with HCG and Colour Wish . Says agreement in relation to extension of right by colour wish and hcg to rosy shine to participate in the project . Project at a cash consideration of an aggregate sum of US$20 million .