Merz, Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin to Japan

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Teijin Ltd <3401.T>::Merz and Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin (Incobotulinumtoxina) to Japan.Entered into strategic license and co-development agreement with merz for commercialization of xeomin (incobotulinumtoxina) for Japan​.Merz sponsors 2 clinical trials in Japan covering spasticity of upper, lower limbs; upper limb trial completion seen in 2018​​.‍Under terms of agreement, Merz will receive an upfront payment in addition to milestones and royalties​.

Teijin says co-sale of equity interests in film business joint ventures

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Teijin Ltd <3401.T>:* Says it will jointly sell all of the.

Teijin adjusts conversion prices for 2018 due and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

Teijin Ltd <3401.T>: Says it adjusted the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,063.5 yen per share, from 2,069.0 yen per share, effective Oct. 1 .Says Adjusted the conversion price for 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,028.6 yen per share, from 2,034.0 yen per share, effective Oct. 1.

R&I affirms Teijin Ltd's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Teijin Ltd <3401.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Teijin to acquire DuPont stakes in Japan, Indonesia ventures - Nikkei

Nikkei: Japan's Teijin is set to make two polyester film joint ventures with Dupont into wholly owned subsidiaries - Nikkei .Teijin to acquire Dupont's 40% interest in Teijin Dupont Films Japan, take over Dupont's 49.9% stake in Indonesia Teijin Dupont Films - Nikkei.

Teijin will boost its carbon fiber output capacity by constructing a plant in the U.S. State of South Carolina - Nikkei

Nikkei: Teijin will boost its carbon fiber output capacity by constructing a plant in the U.S. State of South Carolina - Nikkei . Teijin will invest roughly 30 billion yen to set up a facility capable of churning out up to 3,000 tons of carbon fiber a year - Nikkei . U.S. plant will lift Teijin's carbon fiber output capacity by about 30 pct to 14,500 tons - Nikkei . Teijin plans to acquire site stretching 1.8 million sq. meters by end of june and finalize detailed plant designs by end of fy 2016- nikkei .Teijin's new plant is slated to begin production in the fiscal year ending march 2019 - nikkei.

Teijin adjusts conversion price of 2018 due and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

Teijin Ltd <3401.T> : Says the co adjusts the conversion price to 413.8 yen per share from 417 yen per share for the 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants . Says the co adjusts the conversion price to 406.8 yen per share from 410 yen per share for the 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants .Says adjustments with effective date from April 1.

Teijin raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Teijin Ltd:Says the company reaffirmed the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 790,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 65,000 mln yen from 58,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 65,000 mln yen from 58,000 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 37,000 mln yen from 34,000 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 37.64 yen from 34.59 yen.Comments the increased sales in core business and lower raw material price are the main reasons for the forecast.