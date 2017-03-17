Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nikkei- :Toray Industries to spend about 30 billion yen to expand synthetic leather output in Italy-Nikkei.

Nikkei: Toray industries likely will report group operating profit remaining flat on the year for the April-September half at roughly 75 billion yen - nikkei . Toray's sales apparently fell 4% on the year to around 990 billion yen, compared with the forecast of a 2% dip to 1.01 trillion yen-nikkei .for fiscal year ending in march Toray industries is expected to lower its forecast for a 10% boost in operating profit to 170 billion yen - nikkei.

Nikkei: Toray Industries has entered into agreement to supply carbon fiber TO U.S. Space flight startup SpaceX for use in bodies of rockets,space vehicles - Nikkei . Toray industries's multiyear deal with SpaceX 14-year-old venture is estimated to be worth 200 billion yen to 300 billion yen - Nikkei .Toray Industries sales in carbon fiber composite materials business are expected to rise sales 2 pct to 190 bln yen for FY ending March 2017 - Nikkei.

Nikkei: Toray Industries Inc operating profit may have increased 5 pct to around 39 billion yen ($380 million) for April-June quarter - Nikkei . Toray Industries Inc's sales are seen mostly unchanged at roughly 490 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei .Toray Industries to likely maintain FY forecasts of sales, operating profit for year ending March 2017 - Nikkei.

Toray Industries Inc <3402.T> : Says it adjusts the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 887.3 yen per share, from 891 yen per share . Says it adjusts the conversion price for 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 823.6 yen per share, from 827 yen per share .Adjustments effective since April 1.

Nikkei: Toray Industries will invest some 5 billion yen over the next 2 years to boost European processing capacity for carbon fiber - Nikkei . Toray Industries is hoping to boost global carbon fiber composite sales to the automotive industry to 30 billion yen in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei .

Beijing Water Business Doctor Co Ltd:A Yancheng-based wholly owned subsidiary to set up a joint venture in Yancheng named Toray WBD Membrane Technology (JS) Co., Ltd. with Toray Industries Inc. and a Shanghai-based investment company.The joint venture to be engaged in production and sale of MBR membrane element and MBR membrane module.The subsidiary to invest $2.352 million in the joint venture, holding 49 pct stake.Toray Industries Inc. to invest $1.968 million in the joint venture, holding 41 pct stake.The Shanghai-based investment company to invest $480,000 in the joint venture, holding 10 pct.

Toray Industries Inc:Says the company decreased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 2,200,000 million yen from 2,250,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 15,500 million yen from 15,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 15,500 million yen from 15,000 million yen.Net profit attributable to parent company's shareholders forecast increased to 90,000 million yen from 87,000 million yen.Earnings per share at 56.30 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 2,224.05 billion yen, net income of 89.81 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 6 yen per share, for FY ending March 2016.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 6 yen per share, for FY ending March 2016.