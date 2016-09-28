Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kuraray to merge unit KURARAY CHEMICAL

Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>: Says it to merge unit KURARAY CHEMICAL on Jan. 1, 2017 .Says the unit to be dissolved after merger.

R&I affirms Kuraray's rating at "A+" and says positive outlook

Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "A+" .Says rating outlook changed to positive from stable.

Kuraray seen boosting profit in first half - Nikkei

: Kuraray seen boosting profit in first half - Nikkei . Kuraray is expected to turn in a group operating profit of just over 32 bln yen ($311 mln) for the January-June half - Nikkei .Kuraray's sales apparently shrank 5 pct to about 250 bln yen for January-June half - Nikkei.

Kuraray to merge wholly owned subsidiary

Kuraray Co Ltd:To merge a wholly owned Japan-based subsidiary that engaged in preparation of hard carbon anode material.Subsidiary to be dissolved after merger.Planned effective April 1, 2016.

Kuraray to transfer shares to KUREHA

Kuraray Co Ltd:To transfer all shares owned by Kuraray in the joint venture (KBMJ) engaged in lithium-ion batteries (LiB) materials business established by ITOCHU Corporation, Kuraray Co Ltd, KUREHA CORP and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, to KUREHA by the end of Jan. 2016.