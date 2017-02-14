Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chuo Build Industry says business and capital alliance with Asahi Kasei Homes

Chuo Build Industry Co Ltd <1971.T>: Says it to form business and capital alliance with Asahi Kasei Homes on Feb. 14 . Says it to issue 3,100,000 shares to Asahi Kasei Homes on March 3, for 465 million yen . Says Alinco Inc <5933.T> to sell 4,600,000 shares of the co (22.73 percent voting rights) to Asahi Kasei Homes on March 3 . Says Asahi Kasei Homes' voting rights in the co to increase to 32.99 percent up from 0 percent .Says Alinco Inc's voting rights in the co to decrease to 9.51 percent, down from 33.69 percent.

Asahi Kasei to transfer two business to units

Asahi Kasei Corp <3407.T> : Says it plans to transfer its cleaner business to its wholly owned unit Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation which has been engaged in comprehensive chemistry business, effective on Oct. 1 .To transfer its cosmetic raw material business to its another wholly owned unit ASAHI KASEI FINECHEM CO.,LTD. which is also engaged in comprehensive chemistry business, effective on Oct. 1.

Asahi Kasei to invest 5 bln yen for remodeling production facilities in Singapore -Nikkei<3407.T>

Nikkei: Asahi Kasei is investing 5 bln yen for remodeling production facilities in Singapore - Nikkei . Asahi Kasei plans to boost annual production capacity of solution-styrene butadiene rubber in Singapore by 30%, by the latter half of 2018 - Nikkei .

Orion Corporation and Asahi Kasei enters into global strategic collaboration

Orion Oyj : Says that it has entered into a global strategi collaboration agreement with Japanese Asahi Kasei Pharma for the discovery, development and commercialisation of assets in pain management . Agreement comprises a total of four discovery phase candidates, two from Asahi Kasei and two from Orion .Collaboration allows both companies to exclusively license others' development-ready programs at pre-determined stages.

Asahi Kasei to pursue large mergers and acquisitions during three years through fiscal 2018 - Nikkei

: Asahi Kasei plans to pursue large mergers and acquisitions valued in excess of 100 billion yen apiece during three years through fiscal 2018 - Nikkei .Medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and auto-related businesses are among the likely areas for seeking M&A opportunities- Nikkei.

Asahi Kasei Corp will log about 12 bln yen in goodwill amortisation costs in year through March 2017 - Nikkei<3407.T>

Nikkei : Asahi Kasei will log about 12 billion yen in goodwill amortisation costs in year through March 2017 over acquisition of American battery materials maker - Nikkei .

Asahi Kasei to acquire business from wholly owned subsidiary Asahi-kasei Geotech.

Asahi Kasei Corp:To acquire fastening business from wholly owned subsidiary Asahi-kasei Geotech. on July 1.

tella announces termination of joint research and development agreement with Asahi Kasei

tella Inc:Announced termination of joint research and development agreement with Asahi Kasei Corporation, effective in last day of March.Says the joint research and development agreement is for cell processing device for the purpose of cancer treatment.

Asahi Kasei appoints new president

Asahi Kasei Corp:Appoints Hideki Kobori as new president of the co to replace Toshio Asano, effective on April 1.

Asahi Kasei subsidiary receives administrative dispositions in accordance with Construction Business Act

Asahi Kasei Corp:Asahi Kasei Construction Materials Corp., a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corp., received administrative dispositions from the Kanto Regional Development Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, in accordance with the Construction Business Act.Says in work to install precast concrete piles for a condominium complex in Yokohama, subsidiary did not assign the chief engineer as a full-time employee for the construction site, but assigned the same chief engineer as a part-time employee for different construction sites.In the abovementioned construction project, Asahi Kasei Construction Materials Corp. undertook the subcontract from Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. as a blanket subcontract.As a subcontractor for precast concrete pile installation for construction projects including the abovementioned construction project, subsidiary manipulated pile installation data in the installation reports submitted to the prime contractors.