Fuyao Glass Industry Group announces change in accounting policy

Aug 6(Reuters) - Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd <600660.SS>:Says it changes accounting policy based on accounting standards for business enterprises.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group to set up investment unit

Aug 6(Reuters) - Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd <600660.SS>:Says it plans to set up a wholly owned investment unit, with registered capital of up to 3 billion yuan, in China.

Fuyao Glass to set up float glass unit

Fuyao Glass Industry Group <600660.SS> : Says it will invest 1 billion yuan in total, to set up a wholly owned float glass unit in Liaoning .Says unit with capital of 500 million yuan.

Fuyao Glass' 9-mth profit rises 17.7 pct y/y

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd <600660.SS> :Says 9-month net profit up 17.7 percent y/y.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group issues 2016 1st tranche corporate bonds worth 800 mln yuan

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd <600660.SS> :Says it issues 2016 first tranche 3-yr public corporate bonds worth 800 million yuan, with coupon rate of 3.00 percent.

Fuyao Glass' H1 net profit up 20 pct

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd <600660.SS> :Says its H1 net profit up 19.85 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($224.92 million).

Fuyao Glass Industry Group issues 2016 4th tranche super short-term financing notes worth 300 mln yuan

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd <600660.SS> :Says it issues 2016 fourth tranche super short-term financing notes worth 300 million yuan, with term of 270 days and coupon rate of 2.69 percent.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group issues 800 mln yuan bonds with coupon rate of 3 pct

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd <600660.SS>:Says it issued 800 million yuan bonds with coupon rate of 3 percent.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group says 2015 dividend payment date

Fuyao Glass Industry Group <600660.SS> Co., Ltd.: Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 7 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group issues 300 mln yuan worth super short-term debentures

Fuyao Glass Industry Group <600660.SS> Co., Ltd.:Says it issued 300 million yuan worth of 2016 third tranche of super short-term debentures, with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 3.09 percent.