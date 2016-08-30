Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd (3618.HK)
3618.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.07 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
HK$5.19
Open
HK$5.16
Day's High
HK$5.19
Day's Low
HK$5.12
Volume
10,248,641
Avg. Vol
9,302,678
52-wk High
HK$6.01
52-wk Low
HK$4.39
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank says HY net profit RMB4.18 billion<3618.HK>
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd <3618.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3618.HK> . HY net profit attributable to equity holders of bank RMB 4.18 billion versus RMB 3.89 billion a year ago . Says the bank did not declare any interim dividend for 2016 . In H1, the net interest income of the group amounted to RMB9.79 billion, up RMB15 million . Full Article
BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank appoints Song Qinghua as independent non-executive director
* Announces appointment of Song Qinghua as an independent non-executive director of bank Source text (http://bit.ly/2hfES7o)