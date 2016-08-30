Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd <3618.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3618.HK> . HY net profit attributable to equity holders of bank RMB 4.18 billion versus RMB 3.89 billion a year ago . Says the bank did not declare any interim dividend for 2016 . In H1, the net interest income of the group amounted to RMB9.79 billion, up RMB15 million .