June 19 (Reuters) - Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd <3636.HK> ::Co entered into a jv agreement with Poly Investment, CCB Investment, Everbright Investment and Tianjin Ruida on 19 june.Co, Poly Investment, CCB Investment, Everbright Investment and Tianjin Ruida to contribute RMB50 million.Joint venture agreement to establish poly culture industry fund management co ltd with proposed registered capital of RMB50 million.

Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd <3636.HK>: Positive profit alert <3636.HK> . Expected that profit for period attributable to equity shareholders for six months will increase by approximately 60% to 80% . Profit increase mainly due to faster settlement progress of artwork auction business as compared with that of the same period last year .