Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd (3638.HK)
1.29HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.01 (+0.78%)
HK$1.28
HK$1.28
HK$1.29
HK$1.21
7,296,000
17,507,196
HK$1.43
HK$0.35
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Huabang Financial Holdings says unit to grant loan to borrower for HK$8.5 mln
Huabang Financial Holdings says Forever Star acquired 63.4 MLN shares of Co at HK$1.26 each
Huabang Financial says Forever Star bought 113.7 mln shares from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2017
Goldenmars Technology updates on disposal of equity interest in Bozhou Botong Information Technology co<3638.HK>
Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd <3638.HK>: Discloseable transaction disposal of equity interest in bozhou botong information technology company limited <3638.HK> . Says unit entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the purchaser . Deal for consideration of RMB19.3 million . Says expected that the group will record an unaudited gain of approximately hk$5.7 million . Full Article
Goldenmars Technology says Lau Wing Sze resigned as CEO<3638.HK>
Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd <3638.HK>: Lau wing sze has resigned as the CEO . Says George lu has been appointed as the CEO . Full Article
Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd appoints Wong Kwok Ming as CFO
Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd:Says wong kwok ming has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the company. Full Article
BRIEF-Huabang Financial Holdings says unit to grant loan to borrower for HK$8.5 mln
