Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Huabang Financial Holdings says unit to grant loan to borrower for HK$8.5 mln ​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd <3638.HK>:Unit agreed to grant loan to borrower with amount of HK$8.5 million for a term of 12 months​.

Huabang Financial Holdings ‍says Forever Star acquired 63.4 MLN shares of Co at HK$1.26 each​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd <3638.HK>:‍Was informed that Forever Star acquired 63.4 million ordinary shares of Co at average price of HK$1.260 each​.

Huabang Financial says Forever Star bought 113.7 mln shares from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2017​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd <3638.HK>::Forever Star bought 113.7 million ordinary shares at average price of HK$1.307 each from Oct. 11, 2017 to Oct. 16, 2017​.

Goldenmars Technology updates on disposal of equity interest in Bozhou Botong Information Technology co<3638.HK>

Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd <3638.HK>: Discloseable transaction disposal of equity interest in bozhou botong information technology company limited <3638.HK> . Says unit entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the purchaser . Deal for consideration of RMB19.3 million . Says expected that the group will record an unaudited gain of approximately hk$5.7 million .

Goldenmars Technology says Lau Wing Sze resigned as CEO<3638.HK>

Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd <3638.HK>: Lau wing sze has resigned as the CEO . Says George lu has been appointed as the CEO .

Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd appoints Wong Kwok Ming as CFO

Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd:Says wong kwok ming has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the company.