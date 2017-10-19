Edition:
Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd (3638.HK)

3638.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.29HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
HK$1.28
Open
HK$1.28
Day's High
HK$1.29
Day's Low
HK$1.21
Volume
7,296,000
Avg. Vol
17,507,196
52-wk High
HK$1.43
52-wk Low
HK$0.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Huabang Financial Holdings says unit to grant loan to borrower for HK$8.5 mln ​
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd <3638.HK>:Unit agreed to grant loan to borrower with amount of HK$8.5 million for a term of 12 months​.  Full Article

Huabang Financial Holdings ‍says Forever Star acquired 63.4 MLN shares of Co at HK$1.26 each​
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd <3638.HK>:‍Was informed that Forever Star acquired 63.4 million ordinary shares of Co at average price of HK$1.260 each​.  Full Article

Huabang Financial says Forever Star bought 113.7 mln shares from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2017​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd <3638.HK>::Forever Star bought 113.7 million ordinary shares at average price of HK$1.307 each from Oct. 11, 2017 to Oct. 16, 2017​.  Full Article

Goldenmars Technology updates on disposal of equity interest in Bozhou Botong Information Technology co<3638.HK>
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd <3638.HK>: Discloseable transaction disposal of equity interest in bozhou botong information technology company limited <3638.HK> . Says unit entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the purchaser . Deal for consideration of RMB19.3 million . Says expected that the group will record an unaudited gain of approximately hk$5.7 million .  Full Article

Goldenmars Technology says Lau Wing Sze resigned as CEO<3638.HK>
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd <3638.HK>: Lau wing sze has resigned as the CEO . Says George lu has been appointed as the CEO .  Full Article

Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd appoints Wong Kwok Ming as CFO
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Goldenmars Technology Holdings Ltd:Says wong kwok ming has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the company.  Full Article

Huabang Financial Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Huabang Financial Holdings says unit to grant loan to borrower for HK$8.5 mln ​

* Unit agreed to grant loan to borrower with amount of HK$8.5 million for a term of 12 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

