China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd (3669.HK)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Yongda Automobiles updates on issue of corporate bonds in PRC by unit
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd <3669.HK> : China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings - issue of corporate bonds in PRC by unit Shanghai Yongda Investment Holdings Group Co Ltd .China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings- 2016 public issue of corporate bonds with base size of RMB1 billion & over-allotment of not exceeding RMB1 billion. Full Article
China Yongda Automobiles Services says proposed asset restructuring of the A-share listco has been approved<3669.HK>
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd <3669.HK>: Proposed asset restructuring of the A-share listco has been approved . Refers to announcements in relation to the proposed disposal of 100% equity interests in Shanghai Yongda Automobile Group . Full Article
China Yongda Automobiles Services updates on proposed spin-off of Shanghai Yongda Automobile Group<3669.HK>
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd <3669.HK>: Yongda auto-inside information-proposed spin-off of Shanghai Yongda Automobile Group Co., Ltd. <3669.HK> . Submitted a spin-off proposal to Stock Exchange on May 26, 2016 . Co received confirmation from the Stock Exchange that it may proceed with the proposed spin-off . Full Article
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd announces disposal, acquisition regarding Shanghai Yongda Automobile
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:says very substantial disposal and very substantial acquisition in relation to the proposed disposal of 100% equity interests in Shanghai Yongda Automobile Group Co., Ltd. and the proposed subscription of shares in Suzhou Yangtze new materials.Yongda investment entered into share transfer agreement with Shanghai Qinshuolai.Consideration for the automobile group disposal is RMB12 billion.Total consideration for share transfer agreement of 324.8 million yuan.Says company expects that a loss of approximate 1.7 billion yuan would arise as a result of the asset restructuring.Yongda investment entered into material asset disposal agreement for total consideration of RMB612.9 million.To raise funds for the further development of automobile group no more than RMB5 billion. Full Article
BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services says HY net profit rmb698 mln, up 72.6 pct
Aug 22 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd