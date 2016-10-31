China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd <3669.HK>: Yongda auto-inside information-proposed spin-off of Shanghai Yongda Automobile Group Co., Ltd. <3669.HK> . Submitted a spin-off proposal to Stock Exchange on May 26, 2016 . Co received confirmation from the Stock Exchange that it may proceed with the proposed spin-off .

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:says very substantial disposal and very substantial acquisition in relation to the proposed disposal of 100% equity interests in Shanghai Yongda Automobile Group Co., Ltd. and the proposed subscription of shares in Suzhou Yangtze new materials.Yongda investment entered into share transfer agreement with Shanghai Qinshuolai.Consideration for the automobile group disposal is RMB12 billion.Total consideration for share transfer agreement of 324.8 million yuan.Says company expects that a loss of approximate 1.7 billion yuan would arise as a result of the asset restructuring.Yongda investment entered into material asset disposal agreement for total consideration of RMB612.9 million.To raise funds for the further development of automobile group no more than RMB5 billion.