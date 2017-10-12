Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Top Spring International updates on contracted sales during first three quarters of 2017

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Top Spring International Holdings Ltd <3688.HK>:During first 3 quarters of 2017 contracted sales of properties & contracted sales of car park units was about HK$1,771.8 million​.

Top Spring International Holdings says unit signs partnership agreement with Yunnan Tourism

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Top Spring International Holdings Ltd <3688.HK>:Shenzhen Top Spring invested RMB170 million for about 3.4% stake in Yunnan Tourism And Cultural Industry Development Fund​.‍Co through Shenzhen Top Spring entered into partnership agreement with Yunnan Tourism, YMCI and other investors​.

Top Spring International says application has made for resumption of trading in shares

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Top Spring International Holdings Ltd <3688.HK>::Noted increases in price of shares of company on 4 August 2017.Currently in discussions with independent third party in connection with a potential very substantial disposal‍​.Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of co with effect from 7 August 2017.Saved as disclosed, co is not aware of any reasons that may have caused increases in price of shares of company.

Top Spring International updates on unaudited operating figures for nine months ended 30 Sept

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd <3688.HK> : During first three quarters of 2016, contracted sales & subscribed pre- sales together amounted to approximately hk$4.03 billion .First three quarters of 2016, recorded contracted sales of properties and contracted sales of car park units of about hk$3.45 billion.

Top Spring International enters share transfer agreement

: Top Spring-discloseable Transaction Share Transfer Agreement <3688.HK> . Unit Ding Chuang entered into share transfer agreement with Wanyeyuan and target company . Deal for consideration of RMB500MLN .Pursuant to share transfer agreement, ding chuang shall provide shareholders' loan in aggregate amount of RMB54.6 million to target company.

Top Spring International updates on agreement in relation to disposal of target companies<3688.HK>

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd <3688.HK>: Very substantial disposal supplemental agreements to the framework agreement in relation to disposal of the target companies .Estimated that group will record unaudited net loss before taxation of approximately hk$215.4 million from disposal of sale shares.

Top Spring International reported operating figures for six months ended 30 June 2016<3688.HK>

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd <3688.HK>: Unaudited operating figures for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3688.HK> . During the first half of 2016, the group had subscribed pre-sales of approximately HK$335.4 million . Top spring International -during HY,group recorded contracted sales of properties and contracted sales of car park units of approximately HK$2.82 billion . First half of 2016, contracted sales and subscribed pre-sales together amounted to about HK$3.15 billion, representing a decrease of about 16.4% YOY .

Top Spring International says Beijing Huaxia to purchase interest in Shenzhen Sheng Shuo<3688.HK>

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd <3688.HK>: Discloseable transaction exercise of the pre-emptive rights over the 51% equity interest in Sanhe Xue Zhe Zhi Jia by Beijing Huaxia and disposal of Shenzhen Sheng Shuo <3688.HK> . June Hong Da, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the share transfer agreement with Beijing Huaxia . Beijing Huaxia agreed to purchase, the entire equity interest in Shenzhen Sheng Shuo. . Consideration shall be RMB445.8 million . Top spring international says consideration shall be payable by Beijing huaxia in cash on or before 20 August 2016 .

Top Spring International announces termination of cooperation agreement<3688.HK>

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd <3688.HK>: Termination of the cooperation agreement in relation to the development of Shenzhen Fashion Mark <3688.HK> . Shenzhen Water Flower, Beijing Shunze and project co entered into termination agreement to terminate the cooperation agreement . Termination of agreement will not have any material adverse effect on operation, business or financial position of group . Beijing Shunze shall transfer 40% of the equity interest in project company to Shenzhen Water Flower at consideration of RMB4 million .

Top Spring International enters into framework agreement with Sunac China<1918.HK><3688.HK>

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd <3688.HK>: Top Spring entered into the framework agreement with Sunac China . Aggregate value of the consideration together with the intercompany loans shall be RMB4.39 billion .