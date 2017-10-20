Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Huishang Bank says HY net profit RMB3.41 bln<3698.HK>

Huishang Bank Corp Ltd <3698.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <3698.HK> . HY net profit attributable to shareholders RMB3.408 billion versus RMB3.07 billion . HY net operating income RMB10.17 billion versus RMB7.71 billion . US economy will continue to recover . Risks in the emerging markets will intensify . Oil price will become stable with rebounding demand . In the second half of 2016, a more aggressive fiscal policy is expected to be launched with some room for monetary policies . Expected to see an early trend of inflation worldwide in the second half of 2016 . Prospect for import and export seems bleak, as the economic downward pressure will be still high . Bank has no profit distribution plan for the reporting period .

Huishang Bank Corp Ltd <3698.HK>: Says as at May 11, the public float of the bank is approximately 24.12% . Bank is currently considering taking actions in due course so as to restore the public float" . Public float of bank is below minimum of 25% as required under rules governing listing of securities on HKEX . Considering taking actions by placing new shares and/or suggesting substantial shareholder to place down shares in bank .Still in process of working out with parties to identify measures for restoration of public float within reasonable time frame.