Huishang Bank Corp Ltd (3698.HK)
3.89HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.01 (+0.26%)
HK$3.88
HK$3.91
HK$3.92
HK$3.82
934,000
3,000,987
HK$4.16
HK$3.53
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Huishang Bank Corp says as at Q3 end, capital adequacy ratio was 12.41 pct
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Huishang Bank Corp Ltd <3698.HK>::As at Q3 end, capital adequacy ratio was 12.41 percent. Full Article
Huishang Bank says HY net profit RMB3.41 bln<3698.HK>
Huishang Bank Corp Ltd <3698.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <3698.HK> . HY net profit attributable to shareholders RMB3.408 billion versus RMB3.07 billion . HY net operating income RMB10.17 billion versus RMB7.71 billion . US economy will continue to recover . Risks in the emerging markets will intensify . Oil price will become stable with rebounding demand . In the second half of 2016, a more aggressive fiscal policy is expected to be launched with some room for monetary policies . Expected to see an early trend of inflation worldwide in the second half of 2016 . Prospect for import and export seems bleak, as the economic downward pressure will be still high . Bank has no profit distribution plan for the reporting period . Full Article
Huishang Bank Corp says public float of bank below required minimum<3698.HK>
Huishang Bank Corp Ltd <3698.HK>: Says as at May 11, the public float of the bank is approximately 24.12% . Bank is currently considering taking actions in due course so as to restore the public float" . Public float of bank is below minimum of 25% as required under rules governing listing of securities on HKEX . Considering taking actions by placing new shares and/or suggesting substantial shareholder to place down shares in bank .Still in process of working out with parties to identify measures for restoration of public float within reasonable time frame. Full Article
BRIEF-Huishang Bank Corp Ltd updates on current public float of bank's H shares
* Current public float of bank's H shares is 19.68% and remains below minimum of 25% as required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: