Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yat Sing Holdings updates on increase in offer price by Smart Paradise International

Yat Sing Holdings Ltd <3708.HK> : sfc indicated it is deeming an individual, bao xibin , to be a party acting in concert with offeror . xibin admitted to acquired certain number of shares at hk$0.94 per share during 6-month period prior to commencement of offer period and disposed of same . offeror would be required to increase offer price to hk$0.94 per offer share, which is equivalent to price per share paid by bao for his acquisition . offeror proposed to increase offer price from hk$0.563 per offer share to hk$0.94 per offer share ." offeror disagrees Bao shall be deemed to be a party acting in concert with it".

Yat Sing updates on recent movement in price,trading volume of shares

Yat Sing Holdings Ltd <3708.HK> : Potential vendor and potential purchaser have commenced preliminary negotiation . Final price of potential transaction has not yet been agreed between potential vendor and potential purchaser . A controlling shareholder of co, an independent third party has recently made a preliminary proposal on 28 sept . Noted recent movement in price and trading volume of shares of company . Save as disclosed , board is not aware of any reasons for price and volume movements . Potential vendor has not entered into any agreement or understanding with potential purchaser with respect to potential transaction . Has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 2:00 p.m. On 29 september 2016 .Proposal for purchase of an aggregate of 599.1 million shares in company held by vendor.

Yat Sing appoints Lai Aizhong as an executive director and Chairman

Yat Sing Holdings Ltd:Lai Aizhong has been appointed as an executive director.Says Liu Winson Wing Sun, being an executive director, has resigned as chairman of the board.Says Lai Aizhong has been appointed as an executive director, chairman of the board.