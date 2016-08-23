Edition:
India

Dali Foods Group Co Ltd (3799.HK)

3799.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
HK$6.09
Open
HK$6.18
Day's High
HK$6.18
Day's Low
HK$5.99
Volume
6,082,260
Avg. Vol
7,508,609
52-wk High
HK$6.42
52-wk Low
HK$3.13

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dali Foods Group Says HY revenue RMB9.02 billion, up 6.1 pct<3799.HK>
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Dali Foods Group Co Ltd <3799.HK>: Press release - Dali Foods interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <3799.HK> . Resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . HY profit attributable to: owners of the parent RMB1.64 billion versus RMB 1.52 billion . Says HY revenue RMB9.02 billion up 6.1% .  Full Article

Dali Foods Group Co Ltd News

