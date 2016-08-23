Dali Foods Group Co Ltd <3799.HK>: Press release - Dali Foods interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <3799.HK> . Resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . HY profit attributable to: owners of the parent RMB1.64 billion versus RMB 1.52 billion . Says HY revenue RMB9.02 billion up 6.1% .