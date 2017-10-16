Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gcl-Poly Energy's unit agrees deal to provide services for Suzhou Project for upto RMB35.2 mln

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gcl-poly Energy Holdings Ltd <3800.HK>::Unit to provide management & consultancy services for Suzhou Project to Jiangsu GCL Construction Management for upto RMB35.2 million.

Lamtex Holdings says GCL-Poly Energy purchased 299.5 mln ordinary shares of co

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Lamtex Holdings Ltd <1041.HK>::‍China Force sold 299.5 million ordinary shares of co to GCL-Poly Energy​ for total consideration of HK$200 million.

GCL Poly Energy says HY net profit RMB 1.39 billion<3800.HK>

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd <3800.HK>: Interim results announcement for six months ended 30 June 2016 <3800.HK> . HY revenue RMB13.16 billion versus RMB10.22 billion . HY net profit RMB 1.39 billion versus RMB 584.6 million . Board does not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . "Expect solar wafer pricing trend to remain resilient" . "Anticipate that 2016 global PV solar demand to grow modestly to approximately 64 GW, up from 51-57 GW in 2015 and from 44 GW in 2014" .

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings issues positive profit alert<3800.HK>

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd <3800.HK>: Positive profit alert <3800.HK> . The group expects to record a net profit attributable to owners of the company of not less than RMB1,300 million for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says expected result was mainly due to the remarkable financial performance of our solar material business .

GCL-Poly Energy's unit enters into agreement related to supply of wafer products<3800.HK>

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd <3800.HK>: Continuing connected transaction - framework agreement in relation to supply of wafer products <3800.HK> . Gcl Poly-Suzhou and GCL system integration entered into the framework agreement . Gcl Poly-Suzhou agreed to supply wafer products to GCL system integration from 1 July 2016 to 31 December 2016 .

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings announces charge of shares by controlling shareholder<3800.HK>

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd <3800.HK>: Happy Genius Holdings Limited entered into a charge over shares and securities account agreement in favour of Haitong International New Energy VIII . Pursuant to the charge, Happy Genius Holdings Limited will charge an aggregate of 1.14 billion shares in the share capital of co . Agreement for subscription of, by Haitong International,senior promissory notes in aggregate principal amount up to hk$700mln .

GCL-Poly Energy announces acquisition of coal usage quota<3800.HK>

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd <3800.HK>: Connected transaction - acquisition of coal usage quota <3800.HK> . On 22 June 2016, Jiangsu Zhongneng and Taicang GCL entered into the agreement . Taicang GCL agreed to sell the quota for an aggregate consideration of RMB40 million payable in cash .

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings updates on coal supply framework agreement<3800.HK>

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd <3800.HK>: Continuing connected transactions in relation to the supply of coal <3800.HK> . Jiangsu zhongneng and suzhou GCL entered into the coal supply framework agreement . Suzhou GCL agreed to supply coal to Jiangsu zhongneng for three years commencing from 1 June 2016 .

GCL-Poly Energy says Q1 polysilicon production volume was about 18,250 mt<3800.HK>

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd <3800.HK>: Polysilicon production volume for Q1 of 2016 was approximately 18,250 mt, representing an increase of approximately 2.5% . Group's wafer production volume for first quarter was approximately 4,227 mw, increase of approximately 21.5% .

GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd appoints Zhu Zhanjun as new CEO

GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd:Says Zhu Zhanjun to succeed Zhu Gongshan as the new chief executive officer of the company.