Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd (3808.HK)
3808.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.24 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
HK$11.74
Open
HK$11.76
Day's High
HK$11.82
Day's Low
HK$11.42
Volume
2,492,500
Avg. Vol
5,746,847
52-wk High
HK$12.44
52-wk Low
HK$4.01
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd <3808.HK>: Board does not propose the declaration of any interim dividends for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Group will have sufficient financial resources to continue its operations. . Says global economy is expected to remain volatile with numerous uncertainties and challenges . Says HY revenue RMB 15.33 billion versus RMB 14.26 billion . With continued policy and economic volatility in both domestic and overseas markets to continue, co will face stiff competition . HY net profit attributable to owners of RMB 242.6 million versus RMB238.4 million . Full Article