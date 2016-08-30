Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd <3808.HK>: Board does not propose the declaration of any interim dividends for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Group will have sufficient financial resources to continue its operations. . Says global economy is expected to remain volatile with numerous uncertainties and challenges . Says HY revenue RMB 15.33 billion versus RMB 14.26 billion . With continued policy and economic volatility in both domestic and overseas markets to continue, co will face stiff competition . HY net profit attributable to owners of RMB 242.6 million versus RMB238.4 million .