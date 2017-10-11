Edition:
India

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd (3813.HK)

3813.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
HK$1.46
Open
HK$1.46
Day's High
HK$1.46
Day's Low
HK$1.44
Volume
599,359
Avg. Vol
5,373,342
52-wk High
HK$2.61
52-wk Low
HK$1.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pou Sheng International Holdings posts Sept net consolidated operating revenue of RMB1.57 bln
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>:‍September net consolidated operating revenue RMB1.57 billion.  Full Article

Pou Sheng International announces January net consolidated operating revenue
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK> :January 2017 net consolidated operating revenue of company for current month RMB1.92 billion.  Full Article

Pou Sheng International Holdings updates on monthly sales
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK> :Net consolidated operating revenue of company for sept 2016 RMB 1.42 billion.  Full Article

Pou Sheng International HY net profit RMB384.9 MLN<3813.HK>
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: Pou Sheng Intl-unaudited interim results for the six months ended june 30, 2016 <3813.hk> . HY operating profit RMB 584 MLN VS RMB 343.8 MLN . HY net profit RMB 384.9 MLN VS RMB 164.1 MLN . Interim dividend HK$0.02 per share . HY revenue RMB 8.31 bln vs RMB 7.40 bln . "Group continues to grow in the first half of 2016, despite weaker summer consumption and unstable weather conditions" .  Full Article

Pou Sheng International appoints Wu, Pan-Tsu as chairman of the board<3813.HK>
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: Tsai David, Nai Fung will cease to be the chairman of the board . Wu, Pan-Tsu, an executive director of the company, has been appointed as the chairman of the board . Source (http://bit.ly/2bn3ZCg) ((Further company coverage: [3813.HK])) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

Pou Sheng International says net consol operating revenue for July was RMB 1.21 bln<3813.HK>
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: net consolidated operating revenue of the company for the current month of July RMB 1.21 billion .  Full Article

Pou Sheng International reports June operating revenue of $185.4 mln<3813.HK>
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: For June net consolidated operating revenue of the company was $185.4 million .  Full Article

Pou Sheng International updates on net consolidated operating revenue for current month<3813.HK>
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: Net consolidated operating revenue of the company for the current month $214 million .  Full Article

Pou Sheng international says qtrly net profit about $22.8 mln<3813.HK>
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: Profit attributable to owners of the company for the three months ended March 31, 2016 was approximately US$22.8 million . Qtrly revenue $619.9 million versus $579.9 million last year .  Full Article

Pou Sheng International says operating revenue for April $245.3 mln<3813.HK>
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: Net consolidated operating revenue for April $245.3 million .  Full Article

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Pou Sheng International Holdings posts Sept net consolidated operating revenue of RMB1.57 bln

* ‍September net consolidated operating revenue RMB1.57 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 3813.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials