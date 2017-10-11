Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pou Sheng International Holdings posts Sept net consolidated operating revenue of RMB1.57 bln

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>:‍September net consolidated operating revenue RMB1.57 billion.

Pou Sheng International announces January net consolidated operating revenue

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK> :January 2017 net consolidated operating revenue of company for current month RMB1.92 billion.

Pou Sheng International Holdings updates on monthly sales

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK> :Net consolidated operating revenue of company for sept 2016 RMB 1.42 billion.

Pou Sheng International HY net profit RMB384.9 MLN<3813.HK>

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: Pou Sheng Intl-unaudited interim results for the six months ended june 30, 2016 <3813.hk> . HY operating profit RMB 584 MLN VS RMB 343.8 MLN . HY net profit RMB 384.9 MLN VS RMB 164.1 MLN . Interim dividend HK$0.02 per share . HY revenue RMB 8.31 bln vs RMB 7.40 bln . "Group continues to grow in the first half of 2016, despite weaker summer consumption and unstable weather conditions" .

Pou Sheng International appoints Wu, Pan-Tsu as chairman of the board<3813.HK>

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: Tsai David, Nai Fung will cease to be the chairman of the board . Wu, Pan-Tsu, an executive director of the company, has been appointed as the chairman of the board . Source (http://bit.ly/2bn3ZCg) ((Further company coverage: [3813.HK])) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Pou Sheng International says net consol operating revenue for July was RMB 1.21 bln<3813.HK>

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: net consolidated operating revenue of the company for the current month of July RMB 1.21 billion .

Pou Sheng International reports June operating revenue of $185.4 mln<3813.HK>

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: For June net consolidated operating revenue of the company was $185.4 million .

Pou Sheng International updates on net consolidated operating revenue for current month<3813.HK>

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: Net consolidated operating revenue of the company for the current month $214 million .

Pou Sheng international says qtrly net profit about $22.8 mln<3813.HK>

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: Profit attributable to owners of the company for the three months ended March 31, 2016 was approximately US$22.8 million . Qtrly revenue $619.9 million versus $579.9 million last year .

Pou Sheng International says operating revenue for April $245.3 mln<3813.HK>

Pou Sheng International Holdings Ltd <3813.HK>: Net consolidated operating revenue for April $245.3 million .