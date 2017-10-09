Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Dongxiang Group Co says Chen Yihong has tendered his resignation as CEO

Oct 9 (Reuters) - China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd <3818.HK>:Chen Yihong has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer of company​.Zhang Zhiyong has been appointed as an executive director and CEO of Co from 10 October 2017​.Entered subscription agreement with Zhang Zhiyong to allot & issue 138.4 million shares at HK$1.26 per subscription share​.

China Dongxiang Group HY net profit RMB 479 million versus RMB 290 million<3818.HK>

China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd <3818.HK>: Says HY revenue RMB 650 million, up 8.9 percent . HY net profit RMB 479 million versus RMB 290 million . Interim dividend and interim special dividend of RMB5.18 cents per ordinary share for the first half of 2016 .

China Dongxiang says two exectutive directors acquired co's share from open market<3818.HK>

China Dongxiang Group Co Ltd <3818.HK>: Chen Yihong purchased an aggregate of 22.3 million ordinary shares of co for approximately hk$30.3 million . Informed that Chen Chen, an executive director of co, purchased 3.5 million shares for approximately hk$4.9 million .