China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd (3818.HK)
1.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.02 (+1.41%)
HK$1.42
HK$1.42
HK$1.45
HK$1.42
8,242,394
10,432,723
HK$1.77
HK$1.32
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Dongxiang Group Co says Chen Yihong has tendered his resignation as CEO
Oct 9 (Reuters) - China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd <3818.HK>:Chen Yihong has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer of company.Zhang Zhiyong has been appointed as an executive director and CEO of Co from 10 October 2017.Entered subscription agreement with Zhang Zhiyong to allot & issue 138.4 million shares at HK$1.26 per subscription share. Full Article
China Dongxiang Group HY net profit RMB 479 million versus RMB 290 million<3818.HK>
China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd <3818.HK>: Says HY revenue RMB 650 million, up 8.9 percent . HY net profit RMB 479 million versus RMB 290 million . Interim dividend and interim special dividend of RMB5.18 cents per ordinary share for the first half of 2016 . Full Article
China Dongxiang says two exectutive directors acquired co's share from open market<3818.HK>
China Dongxiang Group Co Ltd <3818.HK>: Chen Yihong purchased an aggregate of 22.3 million ordinary shares of co for approximately hk$30.3 million . Informed that Chen Chen, an executive director of co, purchased 3.5 million shares for approximately hk$4.9 million . Full Article
BRIEF-China Dongxiang Group Co says Chen Yihong has tendered his resignation as CEO
* Chen Yihong has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer of company