July 24 (Reuters) - China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd <3836.HK>:Refers to placing agreement pursuant to which co had agreed to place up to 65 million placing shares at HK$3.629 share.Upon consideration of its current financial resources & capital market condition, co decided to terminate placing.Pursuant to termination agreement, neither co nor placing agent shall have any continuing liability or obligations.Applied for resumption of trading of shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 24 July 2017.