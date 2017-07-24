China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd (3836.HK)
3836.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+1.05%)
Prev Close
HK$4.77
Open
HK$4.82
Day's High
HK$4.96
Day's Low
HK$4.80
Volume
7,180,289
Avg. Vol
12,689,609
52-wk High
HK$5.22
52-wk Low
HK$2.44
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Harmony New Energy to terminate placing agreement
July 24 (Reuters) - China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd <3836.HK>:Refers to placing agreement pursuant to which co had agreed to place up to 65 million placing shares at HK$3.629 share.Upon consideration of its current financial resources & capital market condition, co decided to terminate placing.Pursuant to termination agreement, neither co nor placing agent shall have any continuing liability or obligations.Applied for resumption of trading of shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 24 July 2017. Full Article
BRIEF-China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding appoints Zhang Lei as CFO
