China Aoyuan Property Group posts unaudited contracted sales of RMB 4,080 MLN in Sept 2017

Oct 9 (Reuters) - China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd <3883.HK>:‍In September 2017, Group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB4,080 million​.

China Aoyuan Property posts Sept contracted sales of about RMB3.63 bln

China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd <3883.HK>:In september 2016, group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately rmb3.63 billion in total.

China Aoyuan Property reported August contracted sales of about RMB1.43 bln<3883.HK>

China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd <3883.HK>: Voluntary announcement - unaudited contracted sales performance for August 2016 <3883.HK> .In August 2016, the group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB1.43 billion in total.

China Aoyuan Property Group says HY net profit increased 8.3% to approximately RMB601.3 million<3883.HK>

China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd <3883.HK>: HY net profit of the group for the period increased by approximately RMB46.2 million or 8.3% to approximately RMB601.3 million . HY recognized revenue amounted to approximately RMB6.48 billion, representing an increase of approximately 64.6% . Says have resolved not to declare interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

China Aoyuan Property's June contracted sales were about RMB2.97 bln<3883.HK>

China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd <3883.HK>: In June 2016, the group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB2.97 billion in total .

China Aoyuan Property Group says acquisition of entire equity interest of Chengdu Qida Property Development Co., Ltd<3883.HK>

China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd <3883.HK>: Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the entire equity interest of Chengdu qida property development co., ltd. <3883.HK> . Deal for RMB200 million . Sichuan trust co as vendor and Guangdong aoyuan commercial property group limited as purchaser entered into co-operation agreement . Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the entire equity interest in the target company from the vendor .

China Aoyuan Property says May 2016 contracted sales were RMB2.07 bln<3883.HK>

China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd <3883.HK>: Voluntary announcement - unaudited contracted sales performance for May 2016 <3883.HK> . In May 2016, the group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB2.07 billion in total .