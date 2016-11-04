Town Health International Medical Group Ltd <3886.HK> : Unit and purchaser, entered into SP agreement . Consideration for disposal is hk$230 million . Consideration settled by way of issue of promissory note by purchaser at completion . Pursuant to deal vendor has agreed to sell share, representing entire issued share capital and sale loan. .Vendor is Town Health Limited.

Town Health International Medical Group Ltd <3886.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3886.HK> . Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit for the period attributable to owners of the company HK$54.2 million versus HK$258.3 million . Says HY revenue of approximately HK$587.5 million versus approximately HK$538.8 mln . In Hong Kong the second half of 2016 will be challenging for the group, with global growth showing a clear sign of slowdown . "In Hong Kong in respect of the managed care business, Dr. Vio will restructure its business development team" .