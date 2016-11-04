Town Health International Medical Group Ltd (3886.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Town Health International Medical unit enters into SP agreement
Town Health International Medical Group Ltd <3886.HK> : Unit and purchaser, entered into SP agreement . Consideration for disposal is hk$230 million . Consideration settled by way of issue of promissory note by purchaser at completion . Pursuant to deal vendor has agreed to sell share, representing entire issued share capital and sale loan. .Vendor is Town Health Limited. Full Article
Town Health International Medical says net profit HK$54.2 million<3886.HK>
Town Health International Medical Group Ltd <3886.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3886.HK> . Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit for the period attributable to owners of the company HK$54.2 million versus HK$258.3 million . Says HY revenue of approximately HK$587.5 million versus approximately HK$538.8 mln . In Hong Kong the second half of 2016 will be challenging for the group, with global growth showing a clear sign of slowdown . "In Hong Kong in respect of the managed care business, Dr. Vio will restructure its business development team" . Full Article
Town Health International Medical expects HY consolidated profit to decrease<3886.HK>
Town Health International Medical Group Ltd <3886.HK>: Unaudited consolidated profit of group for six months is expected to decrease substantially . Decrease in profit was mainly due to the decrease in gain on fair value changes on held for trading investments . Full Article
BRIEF-Town Health International Medical Group posts HY revenue from cont ops of about HK$538.2 mln
