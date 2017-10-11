Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kingsoft Corp & unit, Minsheng Investor and parties enter into share purchase agreement​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kingsoft Corp Ltd <3888.HK>:Co, Minsheng Investor, Kingsoft Cloud Group, certain KSC shareholder and officer entered into share purchase agreement​.Deal for consideration of US$100 million​.Under agreement, ‍Kingsoft Cloud issued of 235.7 million series D preferred shares and Minsheng Investor subscribed 117.8 million shares ​.‍Proceeds from issue of series D preferred shares under share purchase agreement II, will be an aggregate of US$200 million​.‍Issue of series D preferred shares under agreement will have not give rise to a gain or loss on issuance date​.

Kingsoft Corp posts Qtrly net loss RMB 807.6 million<3888.HK>

Kingsoft Corp Ltd <3888.HK>: Announcement of the results for the three and six months ended 30 June 2016 <3888.HK> . Qtrly revenue RMB1.77 billion versus RMB 1.28 billion a year ago . Qtrly net loss RMB 807.6 million versus profit RMB 94 million a year ago . Says board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 . The second quarter of 2016 is a challenging one for Kingsoft as cheetah Mobile is facing short-term revenue and profit pressure .

21vianet Group extends strategic cooperation agreement with Kingsoft

21vianet Group Inc : 21Vianet Group, Inc extends strategic cooperation agreement with Kingsoft . 21Vianet will continue to provide new cabinets to Kingsoft and its designated third-parties .Renewed agreement extends term of strategic cooperation on data center cabinets leasing by three years until January 2021.

Kingsoft Corp updates on share subscription agreement<3888.HK>

Kingsoft Corp Ltd <3888.HK>: Deal for a total consideration of US$388 million . 21vianet group and tus-holdings co through affiliated investment vehicle, entered definitive share subscription agreement .

Kingsoft Corp posts qtrly net profit of RMB133.8 million<3888.HK>

Kingsoft Corp Ltd <3888.HK>: Announcement of the results for the three months ended 31 March 2016 <3888.HK> . Qtrly revenue RMB1.75 billion versus RMB1.11 billion a year ago . Q1 net profit RMB133.8 million versus RMB114.5 million a year ago . Monthly arpu for group's online games for first quarter of 2016 increased 7% quarter-over-quarter and 42% year-over-year to RMB47 . Expect operating profit may be under pressure in the coming quarters . Operating profit margin for the year 2016 May be similar to that for the year 2015 . "Well positioned to continue strengthening our Mobile internet and cloud businesses in the coming quarters" . Cheetah Mobile is facing headwinds from advertising sales on some of third-party advertising platform partners in international markets .

Kingsoft Corp says co, Cm investor, Kingsoft Cloud Group enters share purchase agreement<3888.HK>

Kingsoft Corp Ltd <3888.HK>: Connected transaction and discloseable transaction <3888.HK> . On 6 may 2016, co, cm investor, Kingsoft Cloud Group, certain Ksc shareholders & officers entered into share purchase agreement . Says aggregate consideration of deal is US$48.90 million .