Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd (3898.HK)

3898.HK on Hong Kong Stock

44.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-3.35 (-7.01%)
Prev Close
HK$47.80
Open
HK$46.05
Day's High
HK$46.05
Day's Low
HK$44.00
Volume
6,713,051
Avg. Vol
2,781,068
52-wk High
HK$48.35
52-wk Low
HK$36.50

Latest Key Developments

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co 9-mnth net profit attributable RMB ‍​1.52 bln
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Zhuzhou Crrc Times Electric Co Ltd <3898.HK>::9-Mnth net profit attributable RMB ‍​1.52 billion versus RMB 1.89 billion a year ago.9-Mnth revenue RMB 9.53 billion versus RMB 9.86 billion.  Full Article

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric entered into equity transfer agreement
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Zhuzhou Crrc Times Electric Co Ltd <3898.HK>: Company as purchaser entered into equity transfer agreement with parent company as vendor . Company conditionally agreed to acquire 100% equity interest in target company . Deal at a consideration of approximately rmb283.2 million .Co agreed to acquire 100% equity interest in Zhuzhou National Engineering Research Centre of Converters.  Full Article

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric posts HY net profit of RMB1.29 bln, up 5 pct<3898.HK>
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd <3898.HK>: Crrc times elec-interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3898.HK> . HY net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to RMB1.29 billion, representing an increase of 5% . HY revenue RMB 6.53 billion versus RMB5.72 billion year ago . Board of directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend .  Full Article

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co updates on asset transfer agreement<3898.HK>
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd <3898.HK>: Crrc times elec-proposed connected and discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of igbt production line <3898.HK> . Deal for at a consideration of approximately RMB1.12 billion . co and the semiconductor business unit (as purchasers) entered into the asset transfer agreement with the parent company .  Full Article

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd News

BRIEF-Singapore's GIC cuts stake in Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric - HKEx filing

* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sold 397,400 shares Of Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric at an average price of HK$37.7002 per share on July 24- HKEx filing

