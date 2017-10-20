Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Zhuzhou Crrc Times Electric Co Ltd <3898.HK>::9-Mnth net profit attributable RMB ‍​1.52 billion versus RMB 1.89 billion a year ago.9-Mnth revenue RMB 9.53 billion versus RMB 9.86 billion.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric entered into equity transfer agreement

Zhuzhou Crrc Times Electric Co Ltd <3898.HK>: Company as purchaser entered into equity transfer agreement with parent company as vendor . Company conditionally agreed to acquire 100% equity interest in target company . Deal at a consideration of approximately rmb283.2 million .Co agreed to acquire 100% equity interest in Zhuzhou National Engineering Research Centre of Converters.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric posts HY net profit of RMB1.29 bln, up 5 pct<3898.HK>

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd <3898.HK>: Crrc times elec-interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3898.HK> . HY net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to RMB1.29 billion, representing an increase of 5% . HY revenue RMB 6.53 billion versus RMB5.72 billion year ago . Board of directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend .

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co updates on asset transfer agreement<3898.HK>

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd <3898.HK>: Crrc times elec-proposed connected and discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of igbt production line <3898.HK> . Deal for at a consideration of approximately RMB1.12 billion . co and the semiconductor business unit (as purchasers) entered into the asset transfer agreement with the parent company .