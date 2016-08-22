CIMC Enric Holdings Ltd <3899.HK>: The board of directors do not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says HY revenue RMB 3.74 billion versus RMB 4.16 billion . HY net loss RMB 1.00 billion versus profit of RMB 288.5 million .

CIMC Enric Holdings Ltd <3899.HK>: 1) termination of major transaction in relation to acquisition of the entire equity interests of sinopacific offshore & engineering co., ltd. and (2) termination of discloseable transaction in relation to financial assistance framework agreeme . After due and careful consideration and after consulting with legal advisers, board decided not to proceed with acquisition i and acquisition II . A subsidiary of the group has entered into separate ancillary agreements with the target company . Purchaser has delivered termination notices to vendor i, vendor II and vendor III for, termination of agreement i, agreement II and the supplemental agreement . Ancillary agreements to provide certain financial assistance to target co in amount of approximately RMB1.5 billion .