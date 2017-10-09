Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greentown China Holdings posts monthly sales of RMB11.9 bln in September

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Greentown China Holdings Ltd <3900.HK>:‍Monthly sales reached about RMB11.9 billion in September 2017​.

Greentown China Holdings posts HY revenue of RMB10.45 bln

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Greentown China Holdings Ltd <3900.HK>:HY profit attributable to owners of company amounted to RMB1.229 billion, up 103.5 pct year-on-year..HY revenue RMB10.45 billion versus RMB9.68 billion.

Greentown China proposes issue of USD denominated guaranteed senior perpetual capital securities

July 10 (Reuters) - Greentown China Holdings Ltd <3900.HK>:Greentown china - company, through issuer, proposes to conduct international offering of usd denominated guaranteed senior perpetual capital securities.

Greentown China updates on contracted sales figure

Greentown China Holdings Ltd <3900.HK> :From January to September 2016, greentown group recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB68.6 billion.

Greentown China posts HY net profit of RMB 604.3 million<3900.HK>

Greentown China Holdings Ltd <3900.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3900.HK> . HY revenue RMB9.682 billion versus RMB 10.76 billion a year ago . HY net profit RMB 604.3 million versus RMB 518.9 million last year . Market growth in quantity and price is expected to stabilize in the second half of the year . Says board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Competition in real estate industry in aspects of quality, brand, finance and capital will further intensify .

Greentown China's July sales were RMB 7.8 bln<3900.HK>

Greentown China Holdings Ltd <3900.HK>: Unaudited operating data for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 <3900.HK> . July sales RMB 7.8 billion .

Greentown China says unit enters into Joint Development Agreement with CCCG unit in Beijing<3900.HK>

Greentown China Holdings Ltd <3900.HK>: Connected transaction development of residential properties with the cccg subsidiary in Beijing <3900.HK> . Says hangzhou zhiquan and cccc real estate entered into the joint development agreement . Says the total land consideration was RMB5.7 billion . Hangzhou zhiquan and cccc real estate proposed to jointly develop the land on a 85:15 ownership basis through project company .

Greentown China says monthly sales in June reached RMB9.2 bln<3900.HK>

Greentown China Holdings Ltd <3900.HK>: Unaudited operating data for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3900.HK> . Monthly sales in June 2016 reached approximately RMB9.2 billion .

China Real Estate terminates plan to boost unit's capital, plans acquisition

China Real Estate Corp Ltd <000736.SZ> : Says terminates plan to boost Chongqing unit's capital with Greentown China Holdings Ltd's unit <3900.HK> due to commercial considerations .Says it plans to acquire 80 percent stake in Shanghai real estate development firm for 41.7 million yuan.

Greentown China updates on restructuring of Bluetown<3900.HK>

Greentown China Holdings Ltd <3900.HK>: Discloseable and connected transaction restructuring of bluetown <3900.HK> . Acquisition agreement, disposal agreement, Ningbo acquisition agreement and trademark assignment framework were entered into . Shareholders of bluetown propose to undergo restructuring of bluetown by way of demerging and continuing it into two entities . Co will acquire remaining equity interest in new bluetown from other shareholders, and through Greentown property, will dispose of its 35.4% interest in bluetown .