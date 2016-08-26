China International Capital Corp Ltd <3908.HK>: Cicc-2016 interim results announcement <3908.HK> . HY total revenue and other income of RMB3.22 billion, representing a year-on-year decrease of 34.0% . H1 group realized profit attributable to shareholders/equity holders RMB574.9 million, decrease of 49.4% . Did not recommend to pay any interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . "Company will continue to accelerate expansion in the onshore and offshore bond markets" .