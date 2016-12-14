Edition:
Nagacorp Ltd (3918.HK)

3918.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.07 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
HK$5.43
Open
HK$5.46
Day's High
HK$5.54
Day's Low
HK$5.34
Volume
7,288,013
Avg. Vol
5,596,014
52-wk High
HK$5.54
52-wk Low
HK$3.29

Latest Key Developments

MQ Technology clarifies on news article related to casino plan with Nagacorp
Wednesday, 14 Dec 2016 

MQ Technology Bhd : Refer to the news article entitled "mqtech discussing casino plan with nagacorp" appearing in the star, starbiz section . inform that co not in talks with nagacorp over plans to build casino in its new integrated resort and entertainment project in cambodia .also inform unit entered into moa with cambodian resort and entertainment co to collaborate on a theme park in the kingdom of cambodia.  Full Article

NagaCorp says HY net profit US$125.2 million, up 24 pct<3918.HK>
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Nagacorp Ltd <3918.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3918.HK> . HY net profit increased by 24% to US$125.2 million . Interim dividend for shareholders and a distribution for the holder of the convertible bonds of US cents 2.77 per share/conversion share . HY revenue $288.5 million versus $261.4 million .  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

