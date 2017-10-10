Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd <3933.HK>:‍Entered facility agreement with China Development Bank Hong Kong for HK$300 million and HK$200 million term loans​.

United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd <3933.HK>: Says HY revenue HK$3.50 billion versus HK$4.06bln . HY net loss HK$15.1 million versus profit of HK$280.3 million . Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd <3933.HK>: Profit warning <3933.HK> . United laboratories international -group's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to record a slight loss . Loss is mainly due to decreases in sales volume and selling prices of major intermediate product 6-apa and major bulk medicine product .

United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd <3933.HK>: Loan facility with China development bank - announcement pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules . Co as borrower entered into a facility agreement with China development bank corporation Hong Kong branch .Agreement for a HK$600 million unsecured term-loan facility.

The United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd issues fy2015 profit warning

The United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd:United laboratories international for the year ended 31 December 2015 is expected to record a substantial decrease to a net profit of about hk$100 million.Expected result due to loss arising from rmb forward contracts due to depreciation of rmb during the year 2015.