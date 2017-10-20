China Oriental Group Co Ltd <0581.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0581.HK> . Says board did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to owners of the company RMB528.5 million versus RMB 73.7MLN . In H2 of 2016, expected that there will be no material change in the market and business environment of steel industry in the mainland China . "Expected that the steel price will remain in current level with fluctuations" . "steel industry will still face a challenging environment and the pressure on industry consolidation and reduction of overcapacity will increase" . Intends to set up jvs with oriental sheet piling , a unit of arcelormittal, to capture business opportunities of sheet piling products . In the second half of 2016, the group will continue to focus on the development of high-end steel products .