Orient Securities Co Ltd (3958.HK)
8.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.02 (-0.25%)
HK$8.15
HK$8.18
HK$8.20
HK$8.12
13,006,400
3,888,233
HK$8.52
HK$6.98
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Orient Securities Co Ltd <600958.SS>:9-Mnth net profit attributable RMB 2.63 billion versus RMB 1.88 billion.9-Mnth total operating income RMB7.06 billion, up 48.05 percent. Full Article
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Orient Securities Co Ltd <600958.SS>3958.HK:Says Sept net profit at 254.3 million yuan ($38.61 million). Full Article
Orient Securities issues 2017 corporate bonds worth 4 bln yuan
Aug 7(Reuters) - Orient Securities Co Ltd <600958.SS>:Says it issued 2017 corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan on Aug. 3, each with an issue price of 100 yuan.Bonds are with a term of 10 years and coupon rate of 4.98 percent .Previous news was disclosed on Aug. 1. Full Article
Orient Securities receives acceptance notice for administrative permission from CSRC
June 8 (Reuters) - Orient Securities Co Ltd <600958.SS>:Recently received Aacceptance notice of application for administrative permission from CSRC" issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission.Updates on receipt of acceptance notice of application for administrative permission from CSRC. Full Article
Orient Securities Co Ltd <600958.SS><3958.HK> :Says Oct net profit of company at 122.65 million yuan ($18.14 million). Full Article
Orient Securities Co Ltd <600958.SS> :Says Sept net profit at 233.8 million yuan ($35.06 million). Full Article
Orient Securities Co Ltd <3958.HK> :september 2016 net profit of company (unconsolidated) was rmb233.8mln. Full Article
Orient Securities Co Ltd <600958.SS> :Says its H1 net profit down 78.2 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan ($194.93 million). Full Article
China Oriental Group HY net profit RMB528.5 million<0581.HK><3958.HK><600958.SS>
China Oriental Group Co Ltd <0581.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0581.HK> . Says board did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to owners of the company RMB528.5 million versus RMB 73.7MLN . In H2 of 2016, expected that there will be no material change in the market and business environment of steel industry in the mainland China . "Expected that the steel price will remain in current level with fluctuations" . "steel industry will still face a challenging environment and the pressure on industry consolidation and reduction of overcapacity will increase" . Intends to set up jvs with oriental sheet piling , a unit of arcelormittal, to capture business opportunities of sheet piling products . In the second half of 2016, the group will continue to focus on the development of high-end steel products . Full Article
Orient Securities Co Ltd <600958.SS> :Says net profit at 130.9 million yuan ($19.70 million) in July. Full Article
