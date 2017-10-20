Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Merchants Bank announces issue of offshore preference shares​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Merchants Bank Co Ltd <600036.SS>::Announces ‍proposed issue of u.s.$1 billion 4.40% non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares​.Expects ‍net proceeds from offshore preference shares issuance to be about RMB6,578.2 million​.

COSCO (Cayman) Venus sold its entire H-share in China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co Ltd <600036.SS><3968.HK> :Says COSCO (Cayman) Venus Co Ltd has transferred its entire 54.7 million H-share in the bank to COSCO Shipping Financial Co Ltd.

China Merchants Bank says Sinotrans & CSC intend to transfer 22.2 mln shares

China Merchants Bank Co Ltd <600036.SS>: Indicative announcement regarding the share transfer agreement at nil consideration entered into among relevant parties . Sinotrans & CSC and its unit intended to transfer 22.2 million shares in co held by them to Guoxin Investment .As a result of transfer at nil consideration, Sinotrans & CSC and Wuhan Changjiang Shipping Company will cease to hold transferred shares.

China Merchants Bank says HY net profit attributable to shareholders RMB 35.23 bln<3968.HK><600036.SS>

China Merchants Bank Co Ltd <600036.SS>: 2016 interim results announcement <3968.HK> . Says the company declared a cash dividend (tax included) of RMB6.90 for every 10 shares to all shareholders of the company . In first half of 2016, group accomplished a net profit attributable to shareholders of the bank of RMB35.231 billion, representing an increase of 6.84% . As at 30 June 2016, capital adequacy ratio and tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of group under advanced approach were 13.90% and 12.09%, respectively . HY net interest income RMB 67.48 billion versus RMB 66.55 billion a year ago . HY net interest margin 2.58 percent versus 2.76 percent a year ago . Looking forward to the second half of year, the world economy will remain in turmoil and adjustment period, and the overall situation is not optimistic . Period end non-performing loan ratio was 1.83%, up by 0.15 percentage point as compared with the end of the previous year .

China Merchants Bank says HY preliminary net profit RMB35.2 mln<600036.SS>

China Merchants Bank Co Ltd <600036.SS>: Preliminary financial data for the first half of 2016 <3968.HK> . Prelim HY net profit attributable to shareholders of the bank RMB35.2 million versus RMB 33 million last year .

China Merchants Bank to pay 2015 div on July 13

China Merchants Bank <600036.SS> Co., Ltd.: Says it will pay cash dividend of 6.9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 12 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13.

China Merchants Bank announces audit results<3968.HK><600036.SS>

China Merchants Bank Co Ltd <600036.SS>: In 2015, National Audit Office conducted audit review on financial income and expenditure for year 2014 of China Merchants Group . Audit results indicated that the bank managed to achieve a relatively sound implementation of national macroeconomic adjustment policies . Issues identified in audit review did not have any adverse impact on overall operating results and financial statements of bank .

China Merchants Bank appoints Li Hao as CFO

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. <600036.SS>:Says it appoints Li Hao as CFO of the co.

China Merchants Bank elects chairman, appoints head of bank

China Merchants Bank Co Ltd <600036.SS><3968.HK> : Says board elects Li Jianhong as chairman .Says board appoints Tian Huiyu as head of the bank.

Didi Chuxing completed $7.3 billion financing round

Didi Chuxing: Completed $7.3 billion financing round . China Merchants Bank has committed to become lead arranger for syndicated loan to Didi of up to $2.5 billion . China Life contributed long-term debt investment of about $300 million