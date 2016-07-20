China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd (3969.HK)
3969.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.16 (-2.55%)
Prev Close
HK$6.28
Open
HK$6.33
Day's High
HK$6.34
Day's Low
HK$6.00
Volume
1,973,000
Avg. Vol
2,765,339
52-wk High
HK$6.60
52-wk Low
HK$5.21
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Railway Signal & Communication appoints Fu Jianguo as executive director and vice chairman<3969.HK>
China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd <3969.HK>: China crsc-announcement - resignation of executive director and proposed appointment of executive director . Says Li Yanqing has resigned as an executive director of the company, the vice chairwoman of the board .Appoints Fu Jianguo as executive director of the second session of the board and vice chairman. Full Article