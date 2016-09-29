Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Bluechemical Ltd <3983.HK> :Chen Bi has been appointed as chairman of board.

China BlueChemical Ltd <3983.HK>: Says of the company board of directors did not recommend interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 20 . Says domestic chemical fertiliser market is expected to stay low . Says HY revenue RMB 3.88 billion versus RMB 4.75 billion . HY net loss RMB 124.1 million versus profit of RMB 505 million . Did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

China BlueChemical Ltd <3983.HK>: Profit warning <3983.HK> . China bluechemica - expects the group to record a net loss of RMB150 to 200 million for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected change due to continuous low prices in the market for the principal products of the company .

China BlueChemical Ltd says Wang Hui resigns as CEO<3983.HK>

China BlueChemical Ltd <3983.HK>: Wang hui has resigned from his position as the chief executive officer and president . Says board has passed a resolution to appoint xia qinglong as the chief executive officer and president .