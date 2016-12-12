Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank Of China says CBRC approved qualifications of recently elected executive directors

Bank Of China Ltd <3988.HK> : announcement refers to election of Ren Deqi and Gao Yingxin as executive directors of the bank .China Banking Regulatory Commission has approved the qualifications of Ren Deqi And Gao Yingxin.

Bank of China says Jackson Tai resigned as independent non-executive director<3988.HK><601988.SS>

Bank of China official expects asset quality to "face relatively big pressure"

Bank of China's <601988.SS> Chief Risk Officer, Pan Yuehan, says: the bank expects asset quality to "face relatively big pressure" in foreseeable future (Reporting By Chen Yang and Matthew Miller) ((matthew.miller1@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Bank of China reports H1 financial results

Bank Of China Ltd <3988.HK><601988.SS> : Says H1 net profit 93.04 billion yuan ($13.93 billion) . Says H1 net interest margin at 1.90 percent versus 1.97 percent at end-March . Says NPL ratio at 1.47 percent versus 1.43 percent at end-March .Says H1 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 11.05 percent versus 11.10 pct at end-December.

Bank of China says Wang Changyun has been appointed as independent non-executive director of co<3988.HK><601988.SS>

Bank of China Ltd <601988.SS>: Boc 2014 pref-...more announcement - change in independent non-executive directors of the bank <3988.HK> . Says Wang Changyun has been appointed as independent non-executive director . Says China Banking Regulatory Commission has approved qualification of Wang Changyun .

Fitch assigns final 'A' ratings to Bank of China's green bonds

BOC Hong Kong enters into acquisition agreements with Bank of China<2388.HK><3988.HK><601988.SS>

BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <2388.HK>: Bochk has entered into the acquisition agreements with Bank of China . Consideration for the proposed Thailand share acquisition is 14.90 bln baht million . Consideration for the proposed Malaysia share acquisition is 2.03 billion rgt . Agreements in relation to the acquisitions of BOC Thailand and of BOC Malaysia, respectively, as part of the restructuring exercise .

Bank of China updates on potential restructuring in ASEAN region<3988.HK><601988.SS>

Bank of China Ltd <601988.SS>: Bank (as seller) and BOCHK (as buyer) entered into sale and purchase agreements . Deal in relation to sale and purchase of the entire issued share capital of Bank of China (Malaysia) Berhad . Says the proposed transfers will further expand the business reach of BOCHK (Holdings) and BOCHK into the asean region . Deals also in relation to sale and purchase of issued share capital of Bank of China (Thai) .

Moody's - Deteriorating operating conditions weigh on Hong Kong's banking system

Moody's: Deteriorating operating conditions weigh on Hong Kong's banking system . Outlook for the Hong Kong banking system over the next 12-18 months is negative. . Negative outlook for Hong Kong's banking system on expectation that large banks in territory to receive less support from government of Hong Kong .Territory is also set to see gradually rising borrowing costs.

