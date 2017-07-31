Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capital Environment says unit successful in bid for road sweeping and cleaning project

July 31 (Reuters) - Capital Environment Holdings Ltd <3989.HK>:Unit submitted bid proposal for second bid section of Road Sweeping & Cleaning Project.‍Bid for cleaning project of Chaoyang district environmental sanitation service center.Received notification that Capital Investment has been determined to be successful bidder of Road Sweeping And Cleaning Project​.

Capital Environment's unit negotiated deal with people's government of Xihua county<3989.HK>

Capital Environment Holdings Ltd <3989.HK>: Unit negotiated with people's government of Xihua county, Henan province for solid wastes incineration project . Unit negotiated with people's government of Xihua county, Henan province for solid wastes incineration project . The total investment in the collection and transfer project shall be approximately RMB45 million . Both parties entered into "concession agreement and its supplemental agreements in respect of straw and solid waste incineration project . Total investment for the first phase shall be approximately RMB300 million .

Capital Environment says unit submitted bid proposal for wastes treatment project<3989.HK>

Capital Environment Holdings Ltd <3989.HK>: Unit had submitted its bid proposal for urban and rural integrated and comprehensive wastes treatment project in shicheng county .In early August 2016, capital investment was confirmed to be the successful candidate for the project..

Capital Environment says unit confirmed as successful candidate for waste collection project<3989.HK>

Capital Environment Holdings Ltd <3989.HK>: Unit submitted proposal for project in respect of operation of villages and towns wastes collection and transfer system in duyun city . Capital investment has been confirmed to be the successful candidate for the project. .