China Molybdenum's H1 net profit up 63.1 pct y/y

Aug 27 (Reuters) - China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS>3993.HK:Says H1 net profit up 63.1 percent y/y at 835.1 million yuan ($125.65 million).

China Molybdenum's 9-mth profit falls 9 pct y/y

China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS><3993.HK> :Says 9-month net profit down 9.0 percent y/y.

Anglo American says completes sale of niobium and phosphates units

Anglo American Plc :Receives cash proceeds of $1.7 billion for completed sale of niobium and phosphates businesses.

China Molybdenum says HY net profit RMB512 mln<603993.SS>

China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3993.HK> . HY net profit attributable to owners of the parent company amounted to RMB512 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.56% . Expected that at end of Q3 the market demand will increase and the international molybdenum market will rebound . HY operating revenue RMB 2.26 billion versus RMB 2.27 billion . It is expected that the trend of interval fluctuation in the tungsten market may continue in the second half of the year. . No interim dividend was resolved to declare for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

China Molybdenum Co Ltd updates on acquisition of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc's copper and cobalt businesses<603993.SS>

China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS>: Update on the acquisition of freeport-mcmoran inc.'s copper and cobalt businesses <3993.HK> . Approved resolution in relation to plan of material asset acquisition (acquisition of overseas copper and cobalt businesses) of China Molybdenum .

China Molybdenum updates on acquisition of Anglo American's niobium and phosphates businesses<3993.HK><603993.SS>

China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS>: Update on the acquisition of Anglo American PLC's niobium and phosphates businesses . Approved resolution in relation to plan of material asset acquisition of China Molybdenum Co. ltd .

China Molybdenum to boost unit CMOC's capital by $1.8 bln to fund unit's acquisitions

China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS><3993.HK> :Says it plans to boost unit CMOC Ltd's capital by $1.8 billion to fund unit's planned acquisitions.

China Molybdenum updates on acquisition of Anglo American's niobium and phosphates businesses<3993.HK><603993.SS>

China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS>: Update on the acquisition of Anglo American Plc's niobium and phosphates businesses <3993.HK> . Company received the notice of not implementing further review from MOFCOM Anti-Monopoly Bureau regarding the transaction . Refers to announcements in relation to proposed acquisition of Anglo American Plc's niobium and phosphates businesses .

China Molybdenum updates on acquisitions of Anglo American's Niobium & Phosphates businesses,Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.'S Copper And Cobalt Businesses<3993.HK><603993.SS>

China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS>: Refers to announcements in relation to acquisitions of Anglo American Plc'S Niobium & Phosphates businesses, Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.'S Copper And Cobalt Businesses .Company obtained a renewed "enterprise outbound investment certificate".

China Molybdenum Co clarifies on media reports<603993.SS>

China Molybdenum Co Ltd <603993.SS>: Clarification announcement regarding certain media reports . Noted that, on 11 July certain media agencies published reports alleging that co has failed to disclose certain disputes between co and Luanchuan Chengling Molybdenum . Clarifies "company has disclosed its dispute with Chengling" .Has not been subjected to administrative punishment on dispute with chengling; dispute has not affected usual production operations.