China Energy Engineering's unit to set up Co with Jiangsu Govt with investment of RMB12.44 BLN

Oct 13 (Reuters) - China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd <3996.HK>:Unit to set-up Co with Jiangsu Government in which it will have 95 percent stake; investment in project is RMB12.44 billion.

China Energy Engineering ‍unit receives tender award notice ​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd <3996.HK>:‍Unit received tender award notice from Department Of Transport Of Shaanxi Province ​.Tender award notice for expressway connecting Yanchang And Huanglong, Ningshan & Shiquan In Shaanxi Province ("The Project")​.Total estimated investment amount is RMB24.855 billion for expressway construction project ​.Project capital contribution of unit shall be 40% & of Baihe no.6 (Shenzhen) Investment Management partnership shall be 60%​.

China Energy Engineering says HY net profit up 36.21 pct<3996.HK>

China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd <3996.HK>: Ch energy eng-interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenue of the company was RMB92.12 billion, representing an increase of 6.10% . HY net profit attributable to equity holders of the company was RMB2.21 billion representing an increase of 36.21% . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend .