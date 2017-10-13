Edition:
China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd (3996.HK)

3996.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
HK$1.38
Open
HK$1.38
Day's High
HK$1.40
Day's Low
HK$1.38
Volume
168,000
Avg. Vol
2,363,133
52-wk High
HK$1.60
52-wk Low
HK$0.99

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Energy Engineering's unit to set up Co with Jiangsu Govt with investment of RMB12.44 BLN
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd <3996.HK>:Unit to set-up Co with Jiangsu Government in which it will have 95 percent stake; investment in project is RMB12.44 billion.  Full Article

China Energy Engineering ‍unit receives tender award notice ​
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd <3996.HK>:‍Unit received tender award notice from Department Of Transport Of Shaanxi Province ​.Tender award notice for expressway connecting Yanchang And Huanglong, Ningshan & Shiquan In Shaanxi Province ("The Project")​.Total estimated investment amount is RMB24.855 billion for expressway construction project ​.Project capital contribution of unit shall be 40% & of Baihe no.6 (Shenzhen) Investment Management partnership shall be 60%​.  Full Article

China Energy Engineering says HY net profit up 36.21 pct<3996.HK>
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd <3996.HK>: Ch energy eng-interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenue of the company was RMB92.12 billion, representing an increase of 6.10% . HY net profit attributable to equity holders of the company was RMB2.21 billion representing an increase of 36.21% . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend .  Full Article

China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd News

