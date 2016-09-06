Edition:
Bosideng International Holdings Ltd (3998.HK)

3998.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.68
Open
HK$0.69
Day's High
HK$0.69
Day's Low
HK$0.67
Volume
5,092,000
Avg. Vol
5,127,943
52-wk High
HK$0.74
52-wk Low
HK$0.54

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bosideng International Holdings updates on capitalization of JPY24 bln loan<3998.HK><8001.T>
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd <3998.HK>: Connected transaction - capitalization of the JPY24 billion loan under specific mandate <3998.HK> . Entered into the subscription agreement with new surplus . Subscription price of HKD0.93 per subscription share . Nominal value of the subscription shares is approximately USD18,348.62 . New surplus conditionally agreed to subscribe and co has conditionally agreed to allot, issue aggregate of 1.83 billion new shares .  Full Article

Bosideng International updates on facility agreement with New Surplus International Investment Ltd<3998.HK>
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd <3998.HK>: Has entered into a JPY24 billion facility agreement with new surplus international investment limited . New surplus has initiated a preliminary discussion with the company on the possibility of the capitalization of the loan . Says "the company has not entered into any legally binding agreement or contract for the aforesaid proposal" .  Full Article

Bosideng International says unit enters into agreement worth RMB70 mln<3998.HK>
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd <3998.HK>: Discloseable transaction involving the issue of consideration shares under general mandate <3998.HK> . Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the agreement with the vendors . Aggregate consideration for the acquisition shall be satisfied by a cash payment of RMB70 million .  Full Article

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd shuts 1,300-plus clothing stores - Nikkei
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

: Bosideng International Holdings Ltd closed roughly 1,300 of its outlets selling down jackets last fiscal year amid the spread of online retailing- Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/295CFu6) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).  Full Article

Bosideng International says FY net profit was RMB280.9 million<3998.HK>
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd <3998.HK>: FY net profit attributable to equity shareholders of co surged 112.5% to approximately RMB280.9 million . Board proposed a final dividend of hkd2.6 cents per ordinary share . Says revenue decreased by 8.0% to approximately RMB5.79 billion .  Full Article

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd News

