Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bosideng International Holdings updates on capitalization of JPY24 bln loan<3998.HK><8001.T>

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd <3998.HK>: Connected transaction - capitalization of the JPY24 billion loan under specific mandate <3998.HK> . Entered into the subscription agreement with new surplus . Subscription price of HKD0.93 per subscription share . Nominal value of the subscription shares is approximately USD18,348.62 . New surplus conditionally agreed to subscribe and co has conditionally agreed to allot, issue aggregate of 1.83 billion new shares .

Bosideng International updates on facility agreement with New Surplus International Investment Ltd<3998.HK>

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd <3998.HK>: Has entered into a JPY24 billion facility agreement with new surplus international investment limited . New surplus has initiated a preliminary discussion with the company on the possibility of the capitalization of the loan . Says "the company has not entered into any legally binding agreement or contract for the aforesaid proposal" .

Bosideng International says unit enters into agreement worth RMB70 mln<3998.HK>

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd <3998.HK>: Discloseable transaction involving the issue of consideration shares under general mandate <3998.HK> . Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the agreement with the vendors . Aggregate consideration for the acquisition shall be satisfied by a cash payment of RMB70 million .

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd shuts 1,300-plus clothing stores - Nikkei

: Bosideng International Holdings Ltd closed roughly 1,300 of its outlets selling down jackets last fiscal year amid the spread of online retailing- Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/295CFu6) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

Bosideng International says FY net profit was RMB280.9 million<3998.HK>

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd <3998.HK>: FY net profit attributable to equity shareholders of co surged 112.5% to approximately RMB280.9 million . Board proposed a final dividend of hkd2.6 cents per ordinary share . Says revenue decreased by 8.0% to approximately RMB5.79 billion .