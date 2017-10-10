Nikkei: Tosoh Corp is expected to earn around 105 billion yen in operating profit for fiscal year ending March, up 50% from a year earlier - Nikkei . Tosoh's initial earnings projection for the year through March 2018 may predict a drop in operating profit - Nikkei .Tosoh Corp's sales are seen edging down 3 percent to about 730 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei.