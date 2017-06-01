Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

June 1(Reuters) - Tokuyama Corp <4043.T>:Says it sold entire shares of its wholly owned unit Tokuyama Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., to OCI Company Ltd., on May 31.Previous plan was announced on Sept. 28, 2016.

Tokuyama Corp <4043.T>: Says it will sell entire stake in Tokuyama Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. to OCI Company Ltd. <010060.KS> for $98 million .Says effective date on March 31, 2017.

Tokuyama Corp <4043.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the co from rating monitor . Says R&I affirmed rating on the co at "BBB-" .Says rating outlook stable.

Tokuyama <4043.T>:Says it appoints Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC as new auditor to succeed Yamaguchi kansa houjin., effective June 24.

Tokuyama Corp:Tokuyama to restart a polycrystalline silicon production line at its Tokuyama factory in Yamaguchi Prefecture - Nikkei.Says workforce at the Tokyo offices will be scaled down from approximately 250 to about 150 - Nikkei.

Tokuyama Corp:To sell property including land and buliding located in Tokyo to a Japan-based company, planned on March 31, 2016.Expected extraordinary profit of about 4 bln yen for Q4 of FY ending March 2016 for this selling.