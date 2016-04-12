Denka Co Ltd (4061.T)
4061.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,680JPY
7:09am IST
3,680JPY
7:09am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-60 (-1.60%)
¥-60 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
¥3,740
¥3,740
Open
¥3,700
¥3,700
Day's High
¥3,705
¥3,705
Day's Low
¥3,660
¥3,660
Volume
219,300
219,300
Avg. Vol
440,694
440,694
52-wk High
¥3,785
¥3,785
52-wk Low
¥2,185
¥2,185
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Denka completes share repurchase
Denka Company Limited:Completed repurchase of 8,331,000 shares of its common stock.Shares repurchased at the price of 3,799,924,000 yen in total.Plan disclosed on March 7. Full Article
Denka updates share repurchase status
Denka Company Limited:Repurchased 3,500,000 shares for 1,613,999,000 yen in total from March 1 to March 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 7.Says accumulatively repurchased 3,500,000 shares for 1,613,999,000 yen in total as of March 31. Full Article
Denka to repurchase up to 950,000 shares
Denka Company Limited:Says to repurchase up to 950,000 shares, representing a 2.11 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 3.8 bln yen in total.Says repurchase period from March 8, 2016 to March 7, 2017. Full Article