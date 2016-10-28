Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nikkei: Mitsui Chemicals' Group operating profit likely grew 10 percent on the year to roughly 45 billion Yen for the April-September half - Nikkei .Mitsui Chemicals' sales for April- September half likely slumped 20% to around 580 billion Yen amid a stronger Yen and a drop in prices for naphtha - Nikkei.

: Mitsui Chemicals' operating profit for six months ending sept will likely rise around 5% on the year to a little over 43 bln yen ($411 mln)- Nikkei .Mitsui Chemicals' sales are expected to shrink about 20% to about 570 bln yen for the six months ending September - Nikkei.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc:Expects an extraordinary loss of 19.5 bln yen for Q4 of FY ended March 2016.An impairment loss for goodwill was forecasted because MCI examined future recoverability of investments in dental materials business by executing an impairment test based on Japan-GAAP and considering current business conditions.Says the company decreased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,343,900 mln yen from 1,355,000 mln yen for FY ended March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 70,900 mln yen from 70,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 63,200 mln yen from 60,000 mln yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 23,000 mln yen from 35,000 mln yen.Earnings per share decreased to 22.98 yen from 34.98 yen.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc:R&I affirms Mitsui Chemicals's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook from negative.