Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Nippon Kayaku's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook-R&I

May 25 (Reuters) - Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd <4272.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.

Nippon Kayzku completes share repurchase

Nippon Kayzku Co Ltd <4272.T>: Says it completed repurchase of 1.4 million shares of its common stock, from May 1 to May 26 . Says shares repurchased is 1.53 billion yen in total .Says previous plan disclosed on Nov. 5, 2015.

Nippon Kayaku updates share repurchase status

Nippon Kayaku <4272.T>: Says it repurchased 1,033,000 shares for 1,146,918,000 yen in total from April 1 to April 30 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 5, 2015 .Says accumulatively repurchased 6,561,000 shares for 7,956,229,000 yen in total as of April 30.

Nippon Kayaku updates share repurchase status

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Repurchased 1,075,000 shares for 1,206,412,000 yen in total from March 1 to March 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 5, 2015.Says accumulatively repurchased 5,528,000 shares for 6,809,311,000 yen in total as of March 31.

R&I affirms Nippon Kayaku's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A".Rating outlook stable.

Nippon Kayaku updates share repurchase status

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Repurchased 767,000 shares for 952,790,000 yen in total from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 5, 2015.Says accumulatively repurchased 4,453,000 shares for 5,602,899,000 yen in total as of Feb. 29.

Nippon Kayaku updates share repurchase status

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Repurchases 2,234,000 shares for about 2,695,689,000 yen in total from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 5, 2015.Says accumulatively repurchased 3,686,000 shares for 4,650,109,000 yen in total as of Jan. 31.

Nippon Kayaku updates share repurchase status

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Repurchased 1,452,000 shares for 1,954,420,000 yen in total from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 5.Says accumulatively repurchased 1,452,000 shares for 1,954,420,000 yen in total as of Dec. 31.

Nippon Kayaku lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 167,000 million yen from 176,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 23,000 million yen from 25,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 22,000 million yen from 25,600 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 16,000 million yen from 18,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to 88.31 yen from 99.34 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 173.10 billion yen, net income of 15.65 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that decreased sales revenue and impact of foreign exchange are the main reasons for the forecast.

Nippon Kayaku to repurchase shares

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Says to repurchase up to 8,000,000 shares, representing a 4.42 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 10,000,000,000 yen in total.Says repurchase period from Nov. 6, 2015 to Sep. 30, 2016.