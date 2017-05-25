Edition:
India

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd (4272.T)

4272.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,802JPY
7:16am IST
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
¥1,797
Open
¥1,795
Day's High
¥1,802
Day's Low
¥1,790
Volume
147,300
Avg. Vol
694,607
52-wk High
¥1,822
52-wk Low
¥1,132

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Nippon Kayaku's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook-R&I
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd <4272.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Nippon Kayzku completes share repurchase
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Nippon Kayzku Co Ltd <4272.T>: Says it completed repurchase of 1.4 million shares of its common stock, from May 1 to May 26 . Says shares repurchased is 1.53 billion yen in total .Says previous plan disclosed on Nov. 5, 2015.  Full Article

Nippon Kayaku updates share repurchase status
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Nippon Kayaku <4272.T>: Says it repurchased 1,033,000 shares for 1,146,918,000 yen in total from April 1 to April 30 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 5, 2015 .Says accumulatively repurchased 6,561,000 shares for 7,956,229,000 yen in total as of April 30.  Full Article

Nippon Kayaku updates share repurchase status
Wednesday, 6 Apr 2016 

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Repurchased 1,075,000 shares for 1,206,412,000 yen in total from March 1 to March 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 5, 2015.Says accumulatively repurchased 5,528,000 shares for 6,809,311,000 yen in total as of March 31.  Full Article

R&I affirms Nippon Kayaku's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook
Thursday, 24 Mar 2016 

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Nippon Kayaku updates share repurchase status
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Repurchased 767,000 shares for 952,790,000 yen in total from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 5, 2015.Says accumulatively repurchased 4,453,000 shares for 5,602,899,000 yen in total as of Feb. 29.  Full Article

Nippon Kayaku updates share repurchase status
Thursday, 4 Feb 2016 

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Repurchases 2,234,000 shares for about 2,695,689,000 yen in total from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 5, 2015.Says accumulatively repurchased 3,686,000 shares for 4,650,109,000 yen in total as of Jan. 31.  Full Article

Nippon Kayaku updates share repurchase status
Thursday, 7 Jan 2016 

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Repurchased 1,452,000 shares for 1,954,420,000 yen in total from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 5.Says accumulatively repurchased 1,452,000 shares for 1,954,420,000 yen in total as of Dec. 31.  Full Article

Nippon Kayaku lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 167,000 million yen from 176,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 23,000 million yen from 25,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 22,000 million yen from 25,600 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 16,000 million yen from 18,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to 88.31 yen from 99.34 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 173.10 billion yen, net income of 15.65 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that decreased sales revenue and impact of foreign exchange are the main reasons for the forecast.  Full Article

Nippon Kayaku to repurchase shares
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd:Says to repurchase up to 8,000,000 shares, representing a 4.42 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 10,000,000,000 yen in total.Says repurchase period from Nov. 6, 2015 to Sep. 30, 2016.  Full Article

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd News

BRIEF-R&I affirms Nippon Kayaku's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook-R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I

» More 4272.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials