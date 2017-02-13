Edition:
Dentsu Inc (4324.T)

4324.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,010JPY
7:16am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-40 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
¥5,050
Open
¥5,010
Day's High
¥5,030
Day's Low
¥4,965
Volume
589,300
Avg. Vol
1,062,384
52-wk High
¥6,550
52-wk Low
¥4,425

Latest Key Developments

OPT Holding says cancellation of business and capital alliance with Dentsu
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

OPT Holding Inc <2389.T>: Says it reached agreement with Dentsu Inc <4324.T> to cancel business and capital alliance on Feb. 13 .Says Dentsu's unit Dentsu Digital Holdings (DDH) to sell 18.87 percent voting rights in the co to EVO FUND on Feb. 13.  Full Article

Dentsu aims to earn 10 pct of global revenue in China - Nikkei
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

: Dentsu aims to earn 10 pct of global revenue in China - Nikkei .Dentsu to give priority to emerging economies in allocating about 150 bln Yen ($1.37 bln) group budget for corporate purchases over next three years - Nikkei.  Full Article

DENTSU says FY 2015 year-end dividend to be 40 yen per share
Monday, 15 Feb 2016 

DENTSU INC:Says year-end dividend to be 40 yen per share, raised from 35 yen per share, for FY ended Dec. 2015.  Full Article

R&I affirms DENTSU 's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook
Friday, 27 Nov 2015 

DENTSU INC:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

DENTSU announces merger between Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. and Dentsu Wunderman
Tuesday, 24 Nov 2015 

DENTSU INC:Says Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. to merge Dentsu Wunderman.Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. to be survival company and Dentsu Wunderman to be dissolved after merger.Planned effective Jan. 1, 2016.  Full Article

Dentsu Inc News

Photo

Japan's Dentsu gets only small fine for overtime breaches despite outcry

TOKYO Japan's Dentsu Inc was fined just 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits - a case that followed a high profile death from overwork at the advertising giant. | Video

Earnings vs. Estimates

