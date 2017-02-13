Dentsu Inc (4324.T)
5,010JPY
7:16am IST
¥-40 (-0.79%)
¥5,050
¥5,010
¥5,030
¥4,965
589,300
1,062,384
¥6,550
¥4,425
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
OPT Holding says cancellation of business and capital alliance with Dentsu
OPT Holding Inc <2389.T>: Says it reached agreement with Dentsu Inc <4324.T> to cancel business and capital alliance on Feb. 13 .Says Dentsu's unit Dentsu Digital Holdings (DDH) to sell 18.87 percent voting rights in the co to EVO FUND on Feb. 13. Full Article
Dentsu aims to earn 10 pct of global revenue in China - Nikkei
: Dentsu aims to earn 10 pct of global revenue in China - Nikkei .Dentsu to give priority to emerging economies in allocating about 150 bln Yen ($1.37 bln) group budget for corporate purchases over next three years - Nikkei. Full Article
DENTSU says FY 2015 year-end dividend to be 40 yen per share
DENTSU INC:Says year-end dividend to be 40 yen per share, raised from 35 yen per share, for FY ended Dec. 2015. Full Article
R&I affirms DENTSU 's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook
DENTSU INC:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
DENTSU announces merger between Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. and Dentsu Wunderman
DENTSU INC:Says Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. to merge Dentsu Wunderman.Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. to be survival company and Dentsu Wunderman to be dissolved after merger.Planned effective Jan. 1, 2016. Full Article
Japan's Dentsu gets only small fine for overtime breaches despite outcry
TOKYO Japan's Dentsu Inc was fined just 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits - a case that followed a high profile death from overwork at the advertising giant. | Video