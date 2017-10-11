Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FDA grants fast track status to Astellas for acute myeloid leukemia drug

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>-:U.S. FDA grants fast track designation to Astellas for development of gilteritinib in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Seattle Genetics and Astellas initiate pivotal trial of enfortumab vedotin

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>::Seattle Genetics and Astellas initiate pivotal trial of enfortumab vedotin for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.Seattle Genetics Inc - ‍companies also plan to initiate a combination trial of enfortumab vedotin with CPI therapy in late 2017​.

Astellas Pharma to repurchase shares

July 28(Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>:Says it will repurchase up to 50 million shares, representing 2.4 percent of outstanding.Says share repurchase price up to 70 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from July 31 to Oct. 31.

Astellas Pharma files lawsuit against patent infringement of Myrbetriq® in U.S.

Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>:Says the co and its subsidiaries jointly filed a lawsuit with the United States District Court against Actavis Elizabeth LLC and its affiliates, who filed an abbreviated new drug application for a generic version of Astellas’ mirabegron (generic name) product sold under the trademark Myrbetriq® in the U.S..

Astellas Pharma gets approval for medicine for hyperphosphatemia in Japan

Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>:Says the co received a marketing approval of Kiklin® Granules 86.2% for the indication of treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease in Japan.

Astellas Pharma to create companion diagnostic for acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment-Nikkei<4503.T>

Nikkei: Astellas Pharma to create with U.S. co so-called companion diagnostic for acute myeloid leukemia treatment the co has been working on-Nikkei . Astellas Pharma seeks to obtain approval in Japan, U.S. and elsewhere within three years-Nikkei .

Astellas Pharma submits new drug application for extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate in Japan

Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>: Says it submitted a new drug application to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan for extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate for the indication of improvement of depressive symptoms associated with bipolar disorder .Says it has a license agreement with AstraZeneca UK Ltd. that provides the co exclusive rights to develop and commercialize extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate in Japan.

Proteostasis Therapeutics achieves preclinical milestone in Astellas Pharma collaboration

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc : Proteostasis Therapeutics achieves preclinical milestone in Astellas Pharma collaboration . Says milestone demonstrated selective modulation of UPR pathway in vitro . Says milestone triggered an undisclosed payment from Astellas . Astellas retains right to begin 2 additional projects, which, if fully exercised would bring potential value of collaboration to $1.2 billion .As a result of preclinical milestone, co eligible for further milestone payments, which could result in total payments of over $400 million.

DigiTx Partners says raised about $10.5 mln in equity financing

Digitx Partners Llc : Digitx Partners LLC says it raised about $10.5 mln in equity financing of the total offering amount of $21 mln - SEC .

Astellas Pharma unit to sell Astellas Pharma Technologies to Avara

Astellas Pharma Inc <4503.T>: Says its unit to sell Astellas Pharma Technologies, Inc. to Avara Norman Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (Avara) on Aug. 4 (U.S time) .Says transaction price is not disclosed.