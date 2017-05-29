Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for SUN-101/eFlow® New Drug Application for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

May 29(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says its US-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for SUN-101/eFlow®(glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema, on May 26 (US Eastern time).Says the CRL does not require unit to conduct any additional clinical studies for the approval of SUN-101/eFlow®.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit to buy 100 pct stake in Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. at $624 mln

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma <4506.T>:Says its subsidiary will buy 100 percent stake in Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. at $624 million by the end of Dec..

Cynapsus says Sunovion Pharma entitled to termination fee of $24 mln if deal terminated - SEC filing

Cynapsus Therapeutics : Sunovion Pharma entitled to termination fee in amount of $24 million which shall be paid by co if deal terminated - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2bT5Y0k ) Further company coverage: [CTH.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to offer early-retirement program

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>: Says it to offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old as of Nov. 30 and worked more than five years (except part of employees) . Says offering period from Sep. 26 to Oct. 14 . Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Nov. 30 .Says a premium will be added to the normal retirement payment, and the company will provide re-employment support to the retiring employees.

Boston Biomedical announces first orphan drug designation for Napabucasin in gastric/gej cancer

Boston Biomedical : Boston Biomedical announces first orphan drug designation for Napabucasin in gastric/gej cancer .Boston Biomedical - Napabucasin currently investigated in a phase iii clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced gastric and gej cancer.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit says positive results from two phase 3 clinical studies

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd:Subsidiary Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc announced positive results from the Phase 3 clinical trial program for SUN-101 (glycopyrrolate).SUN-101 that a nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), delivered via PARI’s innovative investigational eFlow® nebulizer system (SUN-101/eFlow® ), for people with moderate-to-very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD.The two clinical trials met their primary endpoints with a statistically significant change from baseline in trough forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) at Week 12 for both the 50 mcg and 25 mcg dose groups versus placebo.SUN-101/eFlow® also was found to be well-tolerated as a twice-daily maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with COPD.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd:Says the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue is 403 billion yen (2 billion yen increased) for FY ending March 2016.Operating profit forecast is 33 billion yen (4 billion yen increased).Ordinary profit forecast is 32.5 billion yen (4 billion yen increased).Net profit forecast is 23 billion yen (3 billion yen increased).